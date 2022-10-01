Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...

