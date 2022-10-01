Read full article on original website
Middaugh mania: father and son are oldest and youngest in XTERRA World Championship elite field
Sullivan Middaugh wasn’t even a “twinkle in his dad’s eye” when Josiah Middaugh made his XTERRA debut at Keystone in 2000. On Saturday, the 18-year-old will line-up for his second career elite XTERRA race — and first world championships — as the youngest competitor in the field. His dad, as you could have probably guessed, will make his 21st world championship start in Trentino, Italy as the oldest.
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose!
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
At 46, she was ready for her next triathlon. Then she caught COVID. Would she ever run again?
Catching COVID before the big race can mean the end of a dream. And unlike recovering from an injury, there is no universally accepted recovery plan.
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
