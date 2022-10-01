ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middaugh mania: father and son are oldest and youngest in XTERRA World Championship elite field

Sullivan Middaugh wasn’t even a “twinkle in his dad’s eye” when Josiah Middaugh made his XTERRA debut at Keystone in 2000. On Saturday, the 18-year-old will line-up for his second career elite XTERRA race — and first world championships — as the youngest competitor in the field. His dad, as you could have probably guessed, will make his 21st world championship start in Trentino, Italy as the oldest.
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand

Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
