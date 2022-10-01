ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northgate, OH

WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Video shows students fall out of window during fight at St. Bernard school

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Officials are investigating after two students fell out of a window during a fight at school. It happened at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday when two students on an upper floor of the school went out of a window during a fight, the school's superintendent Mimi Webb confirmed.
WLWT 5

Ohio's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate increasing for nontipped employees by 80 cents an hour, from $9.30 to $10.10. Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.65 to $5.05. That increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1.
OHIO STATE

