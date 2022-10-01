Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Mt. Healthy police say no one injured after bullets fired into Hoy Court home
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department says no one was injured after shots were fired into a home in the area of Hoy Court and Rambler Place Sunday night. Officials said the bullets entered a room in the house where a person had been sleeping and hit a vehicle parked next door.
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
WLWT 5
Video shows students fall out of window during fight at St. Bernard school
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Officials are investigating after two students fell out of a window during a fight at school. It happened at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday when two students on an upper floor of the school went out of a window during a fight, the school's superintendent Mimi Webb confirmed.
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
WLWT 5
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
WLWT 5
Ohio's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate increasing for nontipped employees by 80 cents an hour, from $9.30 to $10.10. Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.65 to $5.05. That increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1.
