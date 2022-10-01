ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

LAUSD Creates Hotline After Stolen Data Posted by Ransomware Group

The ransomware gang Vice Society began posting Sunday thousands of files it apparently stole last month from the LA Unified School District's computer systems during a failed ransomware cyber-attack. According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation the files made public on the group's known website included some...
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices are Breaking Records — Again

It's a record that drivers in Southern California were hoping would stay unbroken: gas prices are now at all-time highs in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The new record in LA breaks the one set in June of this year, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline skyrocketed.
NBC Los Angeles

Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
NBC Los Angeles

Kindness Program at LAUSD Aims to Tackle Bullying Problem

At one LA school, parents and the principal teamed up to bring new lessons to solve an old problem: kids feeling left out and bullied at school. Through the Making Caring Common program, they’re hoping it makes a difference. It starts like a typical school day, but then, it...
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
NBC Los Angeles

Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars

Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Attacked From Behind With Fire Extinguisher on West LA Sidewalk

A woman was hospitalized after she was struck in the back of the head by a fire extinguisher Sunday on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles. Security camera video from a nearby bar is part of the police investigation into the attack in the 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. The victim's boyfriend told NBCLA a man on a scooter shouted at her before throwing the red fire extinguisher at the back of her head.
NBC Los Angeles

Cleaning Up LA: City Council May Revive Illegal Dumping Reward Program

Seeking to revive the city's dormant Illegal Dumping Reward Program, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to establish a tiered reward system for information regarding illegal dumping violations. Illegal dumping of trash and hazardous items in the city's public areas increased 450% between 2016 and 2020, according to a...
NBC Los Angeles

Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery at Downtown LA's Santee Alley

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday during a robbery at a business in downtown Los Angeles' Santee Alley. Two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. The victim in his mid-50s was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers.
NBC Los Angeles

Newsom OKs Early Sale of Winter Blend Gasoline to Slow Surging Prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California on Friday, far above...
NBC Los Angeles

Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Sought in Death of Man on Coachella Street

A man who was struck by two hit-and-run drivers Friday night in Coachella died at a hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The man in his 50s was struck at about 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets. The victim was unresponsive when deputies arrived.
NBC Los Angeles

There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA

Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
