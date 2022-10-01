Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
LAUSD Creates Hotline After Stolen Data Posted by Ransomware Group
The ransomware gang Vice Society began posting Sunday thousands of files it apparently stole last month from the LA Unified School District's computer systems during a failed ransomware cyber-attack. According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation the files made public on the group's known website included some...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Gas Prices are Breaking Records — Again
It's a record that drivers in Southern California were hoping would stay unbroken: gas prices are now at all-time highs in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The new record in LA breaks the one set in June of this year, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline skyrocketed.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
NBC Los Angeles
Kindness Program at LAUSD Aims to Tackle Bullying Problem
At one LA school, parents and the principal teamed up to bring new lessons to solve an old problem: kids feeling left out and bullied at school. Through the Making Caring Common program, they’re hoping it makes a difference. It starts like a typical school day, but then, it...
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
NBC Los Angeles
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Attacked From Behind With Fire Extinguisher on West LA Sidewalk
A woman was hospitalized after she was struck in the back of the head by a fire extinguisher Sunday on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles. Security camera video from a nearby bar is part of the police investigation into the attack in the 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. The victim's boyfriend told NBCLA a man on a scooter shouted at her before throwing the red fire extinguisher at the back of her head.
NBC Los Angeles
Cleaning Up LA: City Council May Revive Illegal Dumping Reward Program
Seeking to revive the city's dormant Illegal Dumping Reward Program, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to establish a tiered reward system for information regarding illegal dumping violations. Illegal dumping of trash and hazardous items in the city's public areas increased 450% between 2016 and 2020, according to a...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery at Downtown LA's Santee Alley
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday during a robbery at a business in downtown Los Angeles' Santee Alley. Two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. The victim in his mid-50s was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers.
NBC Los Angeles
Newsom OKs Early Sale of Winter Blend Gasoline to Slow Surging Prices
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California on Friday, far above...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Red Cross Recruiting Volunteers to Send to Florida After Hurricane Ian
The Los Angeles Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to send to Florida for two weeks to help victims affected by Hurricane Ian. They hosted a training session at their Downtown offices over the weekend. No special skills are needed to participate in the trainings. The training was meant to help...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested After Holing Up Inside La Puente Building for Over 12 Hours
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, after holing up inside a building in La Puente for over 12 hours on Sunday. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath...
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch LA Mayoral Debate With Karen Bass and Rick Caruso on NBC4 and Telemundo 52
As the November election draws near for voters to elect the next mayor of Los Angeles, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will host a mayoral debate with Rep. Karen Bass and entrepreneur Rick Caruso at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. NBC4 chief political reporter and News Conference anchor Conan Nolan,...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Sought in Death of Man on Coachella Street
A man who was struck by two hit-and-run drivers Friday night in Coachella died at a hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The man in his 50s was struck at about 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets. The victim was unresponsive when deputies arrived.
NBC Los Angeles
There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA
Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
