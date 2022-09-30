Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for September 26 – October 3, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 26 – October 3, 2022. Katherine Ratcliff, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on September 28 for alleged DUI and failure ot maintain lane of travel. Kevin Brown, of Marbelton, WY, was arrested on...
buckrail.com
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
subletteexaminer.com
Man charged for ‘dangerous propellant’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney man charged with being under the influence of meth on Sept. 18 also faces a misdemeanor of assault and battery on a correction or detention officer by recklessly propelling a dangerous substance, saliva. Joseph M. Cates pleaded not guilty to both on Sept....
cowboystatedaily.com
David v. Goliath: Afton’s Water Fight With Feds Could Cost Wyoming Town Millions
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If a preliminary determination by the Environmental Protection Agency over the quality of Afton’s drinking water becomes final, it could cost the town millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades. The EPA “came here with a solution looking for a problem,”...
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
