25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
25-year-old Bessemer woman ID’d as victim found slain in Birmingham intersection
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim as Asia Johnson. She was 25 and lived in Bessemer. Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman in the intersection of 71st...
Remembering fatal crash that claimed 3 lives one year ago
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 30, 2021, three people riding together in a truck were killed in a fatal vehicle crash. A car hit the truck head-on as it was traveling on Highway 11 in Cottondale, leading to the deaths of all three victims. Sheila Stewart’s 34-year-old daughter Ashley was one of the victims of […]
2 women found shot to death in Hoover apartment now ID’d
Authorities have released the names of two women found slain inside a Hoover apartment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Neslon, 24. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 Building at The...
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
Woman dead after being shot by pellet gun in Birmingham
A woman is dead after being shot with a pellet gun in Birmingham Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports.
Bessemer Police searching for missing man
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing on September 28, 2022. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the license plate 1A0182U. If you...
Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Coroner’s Office Facebook post says they responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway on Highway 431 in Guntersville, late Friday, September 30, 2022. The call was in reference to a motorcycle versus car accident. Upon arriving on the scene both motorcycle...
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
Victim identified in fatal Tuscaloosa weekend shooting that may have been case of self-defense
A gunshot victim killed in Tuscaloosa over the weekend in what may have been a case of self-defense was identified Friday. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found fatally shot around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit on Friday.
First trial involving disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney begins Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the defendants accused in the disappearance and death of three-year old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney will stand trial this week on federal kidnapping counts. Prosecutors allege Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown used candy to lure McKinney away from a birthday party in Tom...
Argument near Birmingham’s Railroad Park leaves 1 shot dead in city’s 2nd homicide of the weekend
A man was shot to death in broad daylight Sunday during an apparent argument on a Birmingham street near Railroad Park. The deadly shooting was one of two this weekend in the city. The other happened Friday night on the city’s east side, leaving a woman dead. Sunday’s killing...
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Denarieya Letrex Smith “sustained sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by other inmates. Smith was serving a life...
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
Man fatally shot during argument with tow truck driver at Birmingham lot now ID’d
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during an argument with a tow truck driver outside a Birmingham business. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Adarius Jamar Peterson. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 4:02 p.m. Thursday...
Man shot to death at Birmingham tow truck lot, driver detained
A man was shot dead after he got into an argument with an employee at a Birmingham tow truck lot Thursday afternoon, police said. Meanwhile, a tow truck driver for Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South has been detained for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rod Mauldin.
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
