Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Remembering fatal crash that claimed 3 lives one year ago

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 30, 2021, three people riding together in a truck were killed in a fatal vehicle crash. A car hit the truck head-on as it was traveling on Highway 11 in Cottondale, leading to the deaths of all three victims. Sheila Stewart’s 34-year-old daughter Ashley was one of the victims of […]
COTTONDALE, AL
AL.com

2 women found shot to death in Hoover apartment now ID’d

Authorities have released the names of two women found slain inside a Hoover apartment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Neslon, 24. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 Building at The...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer Police searching for missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing on September 28, 2022. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the license plate 1A0182U. If you...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Coroner’s Office Facebook post says they responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway on Highway 431 in Guntersville, late Friday, September 30, 2022. The call was in reference to a motorcycle versus car accident. Upon arriving on the scene both motorcycle...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Victim identified in fatal Tuscaloosa weekend shooting that may have been case of self-defense

A gunshot victim killed in Tuscaloosa over the weekend in what may have been a case of self-defense was identified Friday. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found fatally shot around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit on Friday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Denarieya Letrex Smith “sustained sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by other inmates. Smith was serving a life...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death at Birmingham tow truck lot, driver detained

A man was shot dead after he got into an argument with an employee at a Birmingham tow truck lot Thursday afternoon, police said. Meanwhile, a tow truck driver for Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South has been detained for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

