Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’
Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
Family Member Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against ‘Dahmer’ Netflix Series, Says Family Was Never Notified
See how Twitter's reacting to the new series.
Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Suggests He Might Have Fed a Neighbor Human Meat
If you consume any true crime content, you'll inevitably hear the phrase, "They were quiet and kept to themselves." That was mostly true of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose many acts of brutality are being told in the fictionalized Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. By far his...
The Reporter Who Broke The Original Jeffrey Dahmer Story Spoke Out About The "Inaccuracies" In The New Netflix Series
Netflix's new show about Jeffrey Dahmer has received criticism from people, and now the journalist who first reported on the murders in 1991 is sharing what the show got wrong.
Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now
The Emmy-winning Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” has left Netflix, but it will be available on rival streaming service Hulu starting Oct. 3. The change appeared on the schedules of both streaming services this month.
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows
Everything new on Netflix this October
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
psychologytoday.com
Work and Life: How Work Influences All Else
Our commitment to work affects our other commitments. If you don’t find a right work/life balance, it can cost you your marriage and family. Pursue meaningful work, but don’t let it entirely define who you are. If at first you don’t find a right balance, learn from mistakes...
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
psychologytoday.com
Is the World Ready for a Nonsexual Revolution?
There has been much to-do about people who are voluntarily or involuntarily celibate. There's a good case to be made for not defining yourself in terms of the frequency, absence, or direction of your sexual behaviors. People who are less concerned with mating motives are less depressed and less anxious.
psychologytoday.com
What Makes My Teen Daughter Boring?
Others may experience a low-energy teen who inadvertently removes themselves from social interactions or is developing social skills as boring. Children may attempt to join a conversation but give up easily if it doesn't go well immediately. With observation and gentle feedback, you can encourage your child to approach peers...
A.V. Club
Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces
Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Popculture
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)
As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face. Physiognomy has a long history.
Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’
“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”
Polygon
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch
Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
