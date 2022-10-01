ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’

Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
theplaylist.net

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25

By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
psychologytoday.com

Work and Life: How Work Influences All Else

Our commitment to work affects our other commitments. If you don’t find a right work/life balance, it can cost you your marriage and family. Pursue meaningful work, but don’t let it entirely define who you are. If at first you don’t find a right balance, learn from mistakes...
IGN

The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point

This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
psychologytoday.com

Is the World Ready for a Nonsexual Revolution?

There has been much to-do about people who are voluntarily or involuntarily celibate. There's a good case to be made for not defining yourself in terms of the frequency, absence, or direction of your sexual behaviors. People who are less concerned with mating motives are less depressed and less anxious.
psychologytoday.com

What Makes My Teen Daughter Boring?

Others may experience a low-energy teen who inadvertently removes themselves from social interactions or is developing social skills as boring. Children may attempt to join a conversation but give up easily if it doesn't go well immediately. With observation and gentle feedback, you can encourage your child to approach peers...
A.V. Club

Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces

Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
Popculture

Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction

Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
The Independent

Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’

“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”
Polygon

The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch

Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
TV & VIDEOS

