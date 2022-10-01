First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces First $1 Million Distributed Through Florida Disaster Fund

Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

“We know that for many Floridians there will be a long road to recovery, and we are committed to helping,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Through the charitable contributions and generosity from people across the country, we have issued the initial one million dollars in payments to groups working on the front lines to help Floridians in need. Thank you to all who are supporting these heroic efforts.”

“Today, I am thrilled to see the first round of funding from the Florida Disaster Fund go out, which will continue to support Hurricane Ian recovery across the state,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo.

The following organizations have received Florida Disaster Fund grants to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts:

Save the Children The Salvation Army American Red Cross Team Rubicon Catholic Charities Feeding Florida Midwest FoodBank ToolBank Operation BBQ Relief United Way Collier County

To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

