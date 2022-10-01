ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces First $1 Million Distributed Through Florida Disaster Fund

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KOKk_0iHQ7qjI00

Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

“We know that for many Floridians there will be a long road to recovery, and we are committed to helping,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Through the charitable contributions and generosity from people across the country, we have issued the initial one million dollars in payments to groups working on the front lines to help Floridians in need. Thank you to all who are supporting these heroic efforts.”

“Today, I am thrilled to see the first round of funding from the Florida Disaster Fund go out, which will continue to support Hurricane Ian recovery across the state,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo.

The following organizations have received Florida Disaster Fund grants to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts:

  1. Save the Children
  2. The Salvation Army
  3. American Red Cross
  4. Team Rubicon
  5. Catholic Charities
  6. Feeding Florida
  7. Midwest FoodBank
  8. ToolBank
  9. Operation BBQ Relief
  10. United Way Collier County

To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
floridaphoenix.com

Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits

State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#American Red Cross#Disaster#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Charity#Floridians#The Florida Disaster Fund#Hurricane Ian#Florida Midwest Foodbank#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Long Road To Recovery

Millions of people without electricity, hundreds rescued from hard-hit areas and a death toll that’s expected to climb — Hurricane Ian left in its wake seemingly incalculable damage as the heavy lift of recovery begins. In a seldom-seen show of cooperation, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
138K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy