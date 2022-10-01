Read full article on original website
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
New details revealed after fight erupts at Mount Tabor High School football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight that broke out at a football game at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were working at the Mount Tabor High School football game when the fight erupted in the crowd. Deputies […]
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
mytjnow.com
Former Winthrop Volleyball Player Shares her Experience as an Education Major at Winthrop
Former Winthrop Volleyball player and Alumna, Kelley Taylor ‘10 and ‘12 spent her time as a student preparing to become a teacher. “When I did my field experience, there were times that I would wake up at 5am to go to the school and then have an away game in the evening and not get back to my dorm until midnight or later,” Taylor said.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’
Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
Father of 5-star QB reacts to Clemson visit
The father of a five-star quarterback prospect took to social media Sunday with a reaction to his son's Clemson visit on Saturday for the NC State game. Jeremiah Davis, the dad of Providence Day School (...)
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
WBTV
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feel Good Friday: Cleveland County student making history in the classroom
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby student is changing the narrative in her family by going to college — just so happens she made Cleveland County history while doing it. Laila Chambers, 18, is in her first year at N.C. A&T. She's studying nursing and wants to be a traveling nurse after graduating.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
Mount Airy News
Longtime extension director retires Friday
DOBSON — For more than 30 years, Bryan Cave has been a go-to guy for local farmers in helping their operations succeed and now he is moving on to a new chapter in life. Cave has retired as county extension director for the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Surry Center. His last day on the job was Friday, capping a 34-year career that began in 1988 when he was hired as an assistant agricultural extension agent.
