beckersdental.com
10 companies hiring dental supply chain talent
Here are 10 companies seeking dental supply chain expertise:. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AXPM Dental Management, based in Little Rock, Ark., seeks a director of procurement. 2. Benco Dental, based in Pittston, Pa., seeks a remote marketing and...
beckersdental.com
Number of active dentists in the US by specialty in 2022
There are 201,927 total active dentists in the U.S., according to 2022 data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, American Diabetes Association partner on oral healthcare initiative
Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services and the American Diabetes Association are partnering on an awareness campaign to educate people on the link between periodontal disease and diabetes. In addition to educating people on the link between the two health conditions, the organizations will also spread awareness on how oral health...
beckersdental.com
45+ location DSO adds 5 practices in New York, New Jersey
The Smilist Management recently added five dental practices in New York and New Jersey to its network. The New York additions include Dental Associates of Richmond and Williamsbridge Dental — both located in New York City — and Rothstein Dentistry in New City, according to a Sept. 30 news release.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
beckersdental.com
Texas dental group opens 34th location
Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics recently opened its 34th Texas location. The new office is located in Stafford, the company said on its LinkedIn page. The dental group has 40 locations across Texas and Colorado.
