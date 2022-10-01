ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city

BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour

BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
PLYMOUTH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, CT
Southington, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Southington, CT
Bristol Press

Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years

Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Accident shuts down part of Route 6

BRISTOL – A portion of Route 6 remained closed due to a car accident that took place around mid-day Sunday. Bristol Police said the road was shut down between Federal Street and Burlington Avenue and drivers were being redirected around the scene. There was no word on injuries or...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Harvest Festival#Volunteers#Arts Crafts#Carnival#Thai#Polish#The Zion Lutheran Church
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Southington teen

SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern football falls to 0-4 after 24-8 loss to Avon

The Bristol Eastern Lancers entered Friday night’s game hoping to record their first win of the season and while the halftime score looked promising for the Lancers, struggles with their offense will force Bristol Eastern to wait another week to accomplish their goal. The Lancers have now fallen to...
AVON, CT
Bristol Press

Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car

BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy