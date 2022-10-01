Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Bristol Press
Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city
BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
Bristol Press
Veterans Strong Community Center will soon be putting on first 'Whiskey for Warriors'
BRISTOL – As a means of encouraging area residents with a taste for the warrior spirit to show their financial support, the Veterans Strong Community Center will soon be putting on its first “Whiskey for Warriors” event at DoubleTree by Hilton, Oct. 22, starting at 5 p.m.
Bristol Press
Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour
BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
Bristol Press
Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years
Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
Bristol Press
Bristol-Burlington Health District holds first Community Shower to connect families with services
BRISTOL – Over 10 organizations and 50 families gathered in the Bristol Senior Center Saturday with prizes, giveaways and information for individuals looking to start or continue their families as part of the first Bristol-Burlington Health District Community Baby Shower. “We organized everything by age group for donations and...
Bristol Press
WEEK AHEAD: City Series matchups in volleyball and soccer take center stage this week
As the high school sport season heads toward its midpoint, city series matchups in volleyball and soccer take center stage this week. All three matches will be at Bristol Eastern beginning with tonight’s big volleyball showdown in the Thomas Monahan gym. Bristol Central has not beaten Bristol Eastern in...
Bristol Press
Accident shuts down part of Route 6
BRISTOL – A portion of Route 6 remained closed due to a car accident that took place around mid-day Sunday. Bristol Police said the road was shut down between Federal Street and Burlington Avenue and drivers were being redirected around the scene. There was no word on injuries or...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Southington teen
SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football falls to 0-4 after 24-8 loss to Avon
The Bristol Eastern Lancers entered Friday night’s game hoping to record their first win of the season and while the halftime score looked promising for the Lancers, struggles with their offense will force Bristol Eastern to wait another week to accomplish their goal. The Lancers have now fallen to...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
Bristol Press
Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car
BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
