beckersdental.com
20-office DSO promotes CEO
Chicago-based DSO Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. Mr. Singh previously served as the company's COO, according to an Oct. 4 news release. Before joining the DSO in 2020, he served in executive leadership positions for physical therapy chain Atheltico, Vein Clinics of America and ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates.
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses, study shows
A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022.
beckersdental.com
Texas dental group opens 34th location
Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics recently opened its 34th Texas location. The new office is located in Stafford, the company said on its LinkedIn page. The dental group has 40 locations across Texas and Colorado.
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest contributes $500K to Florida Disaster Fund
In response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, DentaQuest donated $500,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to help aid recovery in affected areas. The company is also providing oral health kits to relief centers across the state that are filled with essentials such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss, according to an Oct. 4 news release from DentaQuest.
beckersdental.com
Indiana dentist 1st in state to use robot
John Pawlus, DDS, of Pawlus Dental in Columbus, Ind., is the first dentist in the state to use the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform dental implant surgery, The Republic reported Oct. 4. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr....
beckersdental.com
Affordable Care opens Tennessee practice
Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The practice is led by Preston Harris, DDS, according to a Sept. 30 news release. Affordable Care supports more than 400 locations across 42 states under the brands Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center.
KATV
37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
blackchronicle.com
Arkansas line workers aiding Florida in hurricane clean up give update
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last week, sixty-four Arkansas linemen packed their baggage and headed in the direction of the attention of the storm – to supply their assist and any service they might supply. They arrived in Florida the day earlier than Hurricane Ian hit, and so they...
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
swark.today
Faith leaders endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas
Faith leaders enthusiastically endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. LITTLE ROCK – 27 faith leaders from across Arkansas today announced their support and endorsement of Chris Jones and his candidacy for governor of Arkansas. These leaders stand united in their support for Jones’s campaign, vision and policy goals. This announcement comes one week after 35 faith leaders gathered to have a conversation with Jones. They wholeheartedly support his vision to realize the promise of Arkansas and spread opportunities across the state to help improve the lives of every Arkansan.
Kait 8
Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
5newsonline.com
High butter costs impact Arkansas bakeries
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While we've all seen noticeably higher food costs lately, those who run their own food businesses and those who buy from suppliers have been a large group of people affected by those costs. Butter is one of many ingredients that has gone up in price...
beckersdental.com
7 dentists making headlines
A Kentucky dentist appointed dean of a new dental school and six other dentists who have made headlines since Sept. 28:. 1. Preston Harris, DDS, is leading a new Affordable Dentures & Implants location opened by Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care in Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2. Omar Guesmia, DDS, will pay...
talkbusiness.net
Entergy Arkansas receives approval for 250-megawatt solar farm near Osceola
Entergy Arkansas, a utility of New Orleans-based Entergy Corp., has received regulatory approval for a 250-megawatt solar farm near Osceola in Mississippi County, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 4) news release. The nearly 2,100-acre farm will be capable of generating enough energy to power more than 40,000 homes. The Driver...
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
uatrav.com
Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin
Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
