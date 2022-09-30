ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

20-office DSO promotes CEO

Chicago-based DSO Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. Mr. Singh previously served as the company's COO, according to an Oct. 4 news release. Before joining the DSO in 2020, he served in executive leadership positions for physical therapy chain Atheltico, Vein Clinics of America and ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates.
CHICAGO, IL
Texas dental group opens 34th location

Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics recently opened its 34th Texas location. The new office is located in Stafford, the company said on its LinkedIn page. The dental group has 40 locations across Texas and Colorado.
STAFFORD, TX
DentaQuest contributes $500K to Florida Disaster Fund

In response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, DentaQuest donated $500,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to help aid recovery in affected areas. The company is also providing oral health kits to relief centers across the state that are filled with essentials such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss, according to an Oct. 4 news release from DentaQuest.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana dentist 1st in state to use robot

John Pawlus, DDS, of Pawlus Dental in Columbus, Ind., is the first dentist in the state to use the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform dental implant surgery, The Republic reported Oct. 4. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr....
COLUMBUS, IN
Affordable Care opens Tennessee practice

Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The practice is led by Preston Harris, DDS, according to a Sept. 30 news release. Affordable Care supports more than 400 locations across 42 states under the brands Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center.
OAK RIDGE, TN
37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Faith leaders endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas

Faith leaders enthusiastically endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. LITTLE ROCK – 27 faith leaders from across Arkansas today announced their support and endorsement of Chris Jones and his candidacy for governor of Arkansas. These leaders stand united in their support for Jones’s campaign, vision and policy goals. This announcement comes one week after 35 faith leaders gathered to have a conversation with Jones. They wholeheartedly support his vision to realize the promise of Arkansas and spread opportunities across the state to help improve the lives of every Arkansan.
ARKANSAS STATE
Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
High butter costs impact Arkansas bakeries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While we've all seen noticeably higher food costs lately, those who run their own food businesses and those who buy from suppliers have been a large group of people affected by those costs. Butter is one of many ingredients that has gone up in price...
ARKANSAS STATE
7 dentists making headlines

A Kentucky dentist appointed dean of a new dental school and six other dentists who have made headlines since Sept. 28:. 1. Preston Harris, DDS, is leading a new Affordable Dentures & Implants location opened by Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care in Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2. Omar Guesmia, DDS, will pay...
OAK RIDGE, TN
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin

Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

