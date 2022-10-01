Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Teacher of the Month
wcbi.com
A family in the Caledonia area gives back to kids in the community
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Caledonia gives back to their community this weekend by providing students with new tools to express themselves. “She was very excited when she got that call I gotta tell you,” said Winters. A call that could change the future for some art students...
hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
wcbi.com
Healthy living spotlight: Aurora Health and Rehabilitation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no place like home. But, there may come a time when you need a place that feels like home, with a little extra help. Here’s a healthy living spotlight with Aurora Health and Rehabilitation. “At Aurora Health and Rehabilitation, our goal is...
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
wcbi.com
Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
wcbi.com
October is Here!
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable conditions persist with morning lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid/upper 80s next week. SATURDAY: A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will peak near 80 degrees with northerly flow keeping us dry! After sunset, conditions will be cool again. Overnight low: 49.
wcbi.com
A warmer week ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Compared to last week, this week is going to be just a little bit warmer in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage builds back in throughout the week before another cold front cools us down this weekend. MONDAY: It is going to be a pleasant day....
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
desotocountynews.com
All-county volleyball teams announced
Lewisburg won the tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over Lake Cormorant in the final match. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
wtva.com
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
wcbi.com
Pleasant Weather Persists
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our weather will be staying sunny, warm (not hot), and dry for the next 7 days. TONIGHT: Cool air and clear skies. Low near 45°. Consider wearing a jacket if you’re heading out Saturday night! Calm winds. SUNDAY: Plentiful sunshine. High near 83°....
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 30)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 19 run (run failed), clock 7:37. WP — Daniels 5 run (two-point failed), clock 5:55. WP — Quinterion Tillman-Evans 39 run (Daniels run), clock 11:21. WP — Daniels 60 run (Tillman-Evans run), clock 2:56. WP — Keshawn Henley 17 run (Ahmari Cox...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
