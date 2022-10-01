Read full article on original website
Related
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf got carted off the field so he could make it to the bathroom
DK Metcalf had an emergency, and the Seahawks staff quickly came to his rescue to ensure things didn't get too messy.
WATCH: Russell Wilson throws TD pass to Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a five-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. Late in the first quarter, Denver now...
Geno Smith, so good replacing Russell Wilson Seahawks say ‘stop talking about that guy’
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner are active vs. Titans
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maniac is officially back. Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is among the active players for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. After practicing for weeks through a back issue stemming from a June surgery, he will take the field and start at middle linebacker for the first time in Gus Bradley's defense.
Big Blue View
PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears
What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out. Offense. Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really...
FOX Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp and the art of creating separation
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cooper Kupp is at it again. Practice ended 20 minutes ago, but Kupp remains on the field working on his specialties — creating separation at the top of his route and making contested catches. Afterward, he heads to the weight room for some leg work.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit
Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.
Seahawks vs. Lions: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 4
After four games, the story of the 2022 Seahawks is coming into focus. While Geno Smith and the offense are exceeding our wildest imagination, the defense is far worse than expected. That trend continued on Sunday in Seattle’s 48-45 win over the Lions. Here are their best and worst...
Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23
LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
Comments / 0