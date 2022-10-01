ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Woman killed in leaving scene crash, her body discovered two weeks later

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WodHM_0iHQ5Yxu00
Robert Nyman mugshot courtesy Laclede County Sheriff’s office.

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, of Camdenton is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash that resulted in Death. Killed in the crash was Hope L. Arnold who had been released the day of the fatal crash from Chillicothe Women’s Prison. Authorities did not know she was unaccounted for.

On September 9, 2022 just before 3:45 p.m., Laclede County 911-Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a rollover crash in the 33000 block of Route 66.

The callers stated a man had exited the driver’s side of the wrecked vehicle and picked up a bleeding female off the roadway and placed her inside a white Chevrolet truck. One caller was able to get a license plate number off the truck that left the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrived to conduct the crash investigation and found a fire engulfed black Pontiac passenger car. There were no occupants in the vehicle or around the vehicle. The Pontiac was registered to a Donivan Ruben Knapp who died in August of 2022.

During the follow-up investigation by members of the Highway Patrol they were not able to identify the driver of the Pontiac, the passenger of the Pontiac, nor did they make contact with the driver of the Chevrolet truck.

About two weeks later on September 26, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Laclede County Dispatch were alerted to a human arm lying in the driveway in 33000 block of Route 66.

Deputies responded and collected the arm and after a thorough search of the area they located the body of a deceased female in the ditch near the above address. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The deceased was lying on her back with her feet facing down the steep embankment and partially concealed by the trees and vegetation.

The body was more than 100 feet from the September 9th crash site.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office processed the area around the original crash site and the location of the found body. At the crash site multiple personal documents belonging to Hope Laree Arnold were found. The items included a Department of Corrections photo ID and mail for Hope Laree Arnold. The documents reveal Hope had been incarcerated in the prison at Chillicothe, Missouri, and released on the morning of September 9, 2022. The documents at the crash site revealed that Hope took a Greyhound Bus from the Kansas City, Missouri area to Springfield, Missouri. She arrived in Springfield at 0855 hours on September 9th. At the crash scene investigators found several hand written letters from Donivan Ruben Knapp to Hope Arnold. The letters were written by Knapp, while Hope was in prison. The letters indicated Hope and Knapp were in a romantic relationship prior to his death in August of this year.

The autopsy of the female was conducted at Southwest Forensics in Ozark, Missouri the afternoon after her body was discovered. The preliminary autopsy revealed multiple fractures in the neck vertebrae. In addition, there were multiple skull fractures at the base of the skull where the spinal cord attaches. The skull area around her right ear was crushed. The pathologist stated the fractures to her skull and neck were consistent with a violent motor vehicle crash and were the cause of her death. The pathologist stated the injures would have caused death.

Investigators found surveillance video at the Eagle Stop Convenience store located on Route 66 just west of the crash site. Investigators reviewed the video of September 9th and at 3:21 p.m., Robert Eugene Nyman arrived at the convenience store. Nyman was driving a black Pontiac passenger car. Nyman was the step-son of Ruben Knapp the registered owner of the vehicle. The female passenger was Hope Laree Arnold.

Nyman purchased alcoholic beverages while inside the convenience store and then exited the store and returned to the Pontiac. On video he can be seen drinking from one of the cans of alcohol. The surveillance camera then records a male and female, arrive at the store in a white Chevrolet truck. The truck license plate on video matched the license plate of the white truck leaving with Nyman and an injured female. At 3:36 p.m. the Pontiac and the Chevrolet truck pull on to Route 66 and head east.

Nyman is the driver of the black Pontiac with Arnold in the front passenger seat. The white pickup follows Nyman’s car.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office located the white truck and the male and female occupants on September 29, 2022. They told investigators they took Nyman and injured Hope Arnold to an address in Pulaski County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Fatality Crash team is assisting in the investigation. “We are still working the case and other charges are possible and we believe others assisted in the dumping of Hope’s body in an effort to conceal Nyman’s involvement in the crash” said Sheriff David Millsap.

Nyman has 11 felony convictions and was on probation at the time of this incident. Nyman is in the Laclede County Jail. He had no bond on the probation warrants and a $25,000 bond on the Leaving the Scene of An Accident charge.

This is a developing news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

• Fire reported at storage units BIT.ly/3fpp4B5

• Services announced for Dr Sam Rogers BIT.ly/3RofETn

• GRDA lineman respond to Hurricane zone BIT.ly/3UKpYIn

• Carthage lineman respond to Hurricane zone BIT.ly/3Sl7YCK

• Fall is here, harvest season, share the road with farm equipment BIT.ly/3SgoYdj

• 4th Annual Collectors’ Expo BIT.ly/3xR0vTF

• Aurora Police Chief shares intense rescue story, praising first-responders BIT.ly/3S962NH

• Seneca man arrested on drug charges BIT.ly/3SeAKoM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Fontressa Foxx
1d ago

why was he not in jail anyways having 11 felonies this could of been prevented if he was locked up for all his wrong doings our justice system is flawed, stop letting people slide through the cracks, I hope they find out who helped him dispose of her body this is sick and twisted to dump someone like a piece of trash. Prayers going out to her family it's sad that she didn't have the chance to turn her life around 🙏.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KYTV

Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother says police have made another arrest in the shooting death investigation of her teenage son. Jaiden Falls, 18, died in early August. Jaidan Fall’s mother, Janine Newman, says the accused was 17 years old when the shooting happened. Since then, the suspect has turned 18. Prosecutors have not said whether he’ll be charged as a juvenile or adult.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one driver died after a head-on crash in Texas County on Friday night. Troopers, in an earlier report, said two died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it happened on State Highway VV, four miles southeast of Licking. Investigators say,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Man arrested after woman’s body found near Missouri highway

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of a Lebanon woman whose body was found on Sept. 26. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was involved in a deadly crash on the day she was released from a Missouri prison. She was in a car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Carthage, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Seneca, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
Camdenton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Camdenton, MO
Laclede County, MO
Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved

A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Highway Patrol
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri

A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fatal Camden County Crash

A woman from Linn Creek was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that 61-year-old, Teresa L. Richardson, was westbound on Route A around 1:30 when she crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a tree. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. This was Troop I’s 11th fatality for the month of September, and the 59th of the year.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

School bus involved in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster

ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
LAKE OZARK, MO
houstonherald.com

Area man on fishing outing busted for meth

A Mountain Grove man faces a trio of felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation Sept. 24 at Montgomery Lake. Rusty D. Shannon, 31, of 2041 Highway 95 in Mountain Grove, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
CABOOL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy