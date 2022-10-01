Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. 3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land. Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC. Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser. Price: $1,515,000. 108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser. 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family...
skyhinews.com
After much deliberation, Kremmling eyes new pavilion
Kremmling residents may soon see a new pavilion in the town square, as the current structure has been deemed unsafe and will be demolished in November. During the town’s September 2021 board meeting, Public Works Director Dillon Willson presented trustees with potential options for the new pavilion. The meeting had the one of the largest public turnouts ever. Trustees told community members the pavilion is their top priority, but debate over the timeline remains.
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Patrick Brower: Intricacies of nonprofit world can befuddle private operators
Here at the Grand Enterprise Initiative, we work with several nonprofits. Heck, this initiative is a nonprofit. That being the case, I sometimes get approached by people with good business propositions who have suddenly realized their business might not make any money or won’t make much money. They usually realized that after doing cash flow projections or budgets.
skyhinews.com
Grand County residents step up to help others fight cancer
On Sunday, Sept. 25, nearly 275 participants gathered at a starting line under golden aspens and blue skies in Grand Lake. They ranged from young to old and included couples with dogs, children on bikes and athletes stretching their muscles in the hopes of running the best time. Amid the differences, they all had one thing in common: Their lives had been touched by cancer. Some were survivors, some had family or friends who’d survived, and others were honoring a loved one who had died due to cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote for Abby Loberg, who believes the 2020 election was fair
Are you an informed and engaged Grand County citizen? You certainly would be if you had been in an eighth-grade civics class taught, over the last 20 years, by Abby Loberg, a 30-year county resident, who is running for the office of clerk and recorder. Not only did she teach election law and hold mock elections, she also taught service learning, whereby students organized volunteer projects for the likes of Mountain Family Center, National Sports Center For the Disabled, Shining Stars and Headwaters Trails Alliance.
skyhinews.com
Big things afoot and in motion at East Grand
In my short tenure as superintendent, I am continually impressed with the talent of educators around me. The district leverages this talent to provide grand opportunities for our students to thrive, excel and engage. Breaking ground on a new learning opportunity. We will break ground shortly on one of these...
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
lyonsrecorder.org
Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county
Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I hiked to an abandoned Colorado mine that once held dreams of gold. Today, it's a ghost town said to be worth millions of dollars.
Insider's reporter explored the abandoned Boston Mine in Colorado. It's now protected land but is said to have up to $50 million worth of gold hidden.
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item
At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
Investigation underway into death of CSU student
A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified.
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
Comments / 0