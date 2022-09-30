Four teenagers were shot at a protest in Papua. Eight years on, only one suspect is facing trial

Read full article on original website
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 174 Dead as Videos Show Panic
Police fired tear gas after fans invaded the pitch in Indonesia, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, authorities said.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede
Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers fired teargas on angry fans invading the pitch. Arema football coach Javier Roca on Sunday said that fans had even "died in the arms of players," after some of the team stayed on the pitch when the game ended.
Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger
A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
Kabul suicide bomb at school kills 23, injures 36
A suicide bomb attack at a school in Kabul on Friday morning killed at least 23 people, most believed to be young women, police said.
Indonesia football riot: Police chief and nine elite officers removed after 125 killed
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers have been removed from their posts after at least 125 people were killed in a riot at a football match in Indonesia, including 32 children. Police fired tear gas as supporters invaded the pitch during the game between Arema FC and Persebaya...
Several dead, dozens missing after Burkina Faso convoy attack
Eleven soldiers have been found dead and about 50 civilians are missing after an attack by Islamist militants on a 150-vehicle convoy taking supplies to a town in northern Burkina Faso on Monday, the government said on Tuesday. Twenty-eight people were wounded in the attack, including 20 soldiers, said the...
Myanmar accuses rebels in east of shooting passenger plane
A passenger plan has been shot in Myanmar as it was preparing to land, injuring one on board
Indonesia football stadium disaster: police chief sacked as investigation launched
Officers investigated after teargas fired and at least 125 people, including 32 children, killed in crush
Kabul suicide bombing: Attack on school in Afghanistan's capital reportedly leaves dozens dead, mostly young women
Kabul — A suicide bomb attack on a school hall packed with hundreds of students preparing for exams in the Afghan capital on Friday killed at least 30 people, hospital sources told CBS News. Most of the casualties were said to be young women as the blast ripped through the Kaaj Higher Educational Center, which coaches mainly young adults ahead of university entrance exams.
Over 100 fans reportedly killed following derby match in Indonesia between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya
Indonesian football is in mourning after a derby game between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema FC on Saturday ended in a riot that saw at least 127 people killed and 180 wounded, according to local police reports. Away team Persebaya Surabaya won the match 3-2 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in a...
Taliban beat and shoot at women for protesting against school bombing – report
Eye-witnesses have described how women protesting over the suicide bombing of an education centre in Kabul a few days ago were beaten and even shot at by Taliban fighters on Saturday.The Taliban’s security forces opened fire to disburse the demonstration outside the Kaaj Educational Centre in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Hazara-dominant neighbourhood in western Kabul.The group was protesting the killing of Hazara women between the age of 18-24 in the suicide bombing on Friday. The attack unfolded around 7.30am at one branch of the Kaaj Centre, a private organisation that offers tutoring, at a time when hundreds of students had gathered there...
