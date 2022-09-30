Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast
Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Thrillist
The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend
The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooling down each day with rain chances
Happy Saturday everyone! Get ready for a very pleasant weekend ahead with today being the warmest day of the week. It seems very appropriate, as we are now finally in October, where average highs should be falling in the low 80s and even low 70s by the end of the month.
KFOR
This time of year we can see the seasons changing! Look at this energized jet stream by the end of next week.
Here’s a look at the long range jet stream forecast from this Monday morning. This is showing how the jet stream gets more energy this time of year. By later next week a fairly energized storm trough dives south from western Canada into the lower 48 states. This is actually showing the seasons changing! Eventually this will impact Oklahoma weather. Watching!
rsvplive.ie
Met Eireann predicts rain and winds destined for Ireland in the coming days
The Irish meteorological service has issued an update for the coming week of weather, with showers of rain and winds expected. The weather has been a mixed bag recently, with heavy rains being broken up with patches of bright and blustery phases. However, we are set to get a steadier...
Residents throughout US states shocked to see red Sun – here’s why
A RED Sun is an awe-inspiring visual phenomenon but it has a menacing cause. If you've noticed that the Sun looks red where you live, you're likely witnessing the effects of smoke in the sky from a wildfire. Where does a red Sun come from?. In a wildfire, the smoke...
Fall Is Here Do This Around The House Today
Since Fall has arrived, you know things change outside. However, there are somethings you do need to do around the house to keep the house prepared for the weather change. Here are a few things you can do today or plan to have done within the next few weeks: Purchase a Programmable Thermostat Fertilize your […] The post Fall Is Here Do This Around The House Today appeared first on 92 Q.
NBC4 Columbus
Clouds clearing ahead of a warming trend
Clouds will start clearing out today ahead of sunshine and a warmer start to the workweek. Leftover moisture from what was hurricane Ian is continuing to slide to the east. We’re waking up to some clouds from this system, which has aided in keeping temperatures in the mid 50s, a little warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
San Diego Channel
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 2, 2022: Warm up later this week
Temperatures are trending closer to average this weekend. We are dealing with the morning marine layer with gradual clearing along the coast and inland. High pressure to the southwest will strengthen across California bringing a warming trend through midweek with the greatest warming in the valleys as the marine layer becomes shallower. A shallow influx of lower level moisture in the lower deserts will bring isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Monday, mainly along the east slopes of the mountains. By the end of the week, we could see temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys.
Narcity
The BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Record-Breaking Warmth' & It'll Feel Like Summer
The B.C. weather forecast for October is looking surprisingly toasty with late-summer temperatures and even a delay in the rainy season. While other parts of Canada are feeling the fall chill, people in Vancouver can still hit up the beach for some sun this fall. Western Canada has seen warmer...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
Narcity
Canada's October Forecast Is Calling For Chilly Temps But It's Not All Bad News
While a large part of the country saw above-normal temperatures for September, the weather in Canada for October looks like it's a bit of a mixed bag. According to The Weather Network, this month can bring either a "final taste of late summer-like weather" or the "first hint of winter weather" and they've helpfully broken down what various parts of the country can expect for the next few weeks.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry spell continues
DRY IS THE WORD: Here are some notes on the dry spell we are experiencing, based on data at Birmingham. *Today will be the 8th consecutive day with no measurable rain. *Our last measurable rain was on September 25, but the amount was only 0.03. *We have gone without measurable...
