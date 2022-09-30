ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast

Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Post Tropical Cyclone Ian
Thrillist

The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend

The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
ASTRONOMY
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

This time of year we can see the seasons changing! Look at this energized jet stream by the end of next week.

Here’s a look at the long range jet stream forecast from this Monday morning. This is showing how the jet stream gets more energy this time of year. By later next week a fairly energized storm trough dives south from western Canada into the lower 48 states. This is actually showing the seasons changing! Eventually this will impact Oklahoma weather. Watching!
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Fall Is Here Do This Around The House Today

Since Fall has arrived, you know things change outside. However, there are somethings you do need to do around the house to keep the house prepared for the weather change. Here are a few things you can do today or plan to have done within the next few weeks: Purchase a Programmable Thermostat Fertilize your […] The post Fall Is Here Do This Around The House Today appeared first on 92 Q.
LIFESTYLE
NBC4 Columbus

Clouds clearing ahead of a warming trend

Clouds will start clearing out today ahead of sunshine and a warmer start to the workweek. Leftover moisture from what was hurricane Ian is continuing to slide to the east. We’re waking up to some clouds from this system, which has aided in keeping temperatures in the mid 50s, a little warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
San Diego Channel

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 2, 2022: Warm up later this week

Temperatures are trending closer to average this weekend. We are dealing with the morning marine layer with gradual clearing along the coast and inland. High pressure to the southwest will strengthen across California bringing a warming trend through midweek with the greatest warming in the valleys as the marine layer becomes shallower. A shallow influx of lower level moisture in the lower deserts will bring isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Monday, mainly along the east slopes of the mountains. By the end of the week, we could see temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rsvplive.ie

Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue

After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Canada's October Forecast Is Calling For Chilly Temps But It's Not All Bad News

While a large part of the country saw above-normal temperatures for September, the weather in Canada for October looks like it's a bit of a mixed bag. According to The Weather Network, this month can bring either a "final taste of late summer-like weather" or the "first hint of winter weather" and they've helpfully broken down what various parts of the country can expect for the next few weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry spell continues

DRY IS THE WORD: Here are some notes on the dry spell we are experiencing, based on data at Birmingham. *Today will be the 8th consecutive day with no measurable rain. *Our last measurable rain was on September 25, but the amount was only 0.03. *We have gone without measurable...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy