Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Update: One killed in Andover house fire, community comes together
A person was killed in an Andover house fire early Sunday, and a woman was critically injured.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Latest on Andover tornado cleanup
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call. A Wichita North High School student expresses frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago.
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
Andover Days kicks off this weekend, but many in the community are still working to repair the damage of the Andover tornado.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early-morning stabbing near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston early Monday morning near downtown Wichita. The stabbing happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. First Street. Responding officers found Golston unconscious and...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Andover holds annual festival months after tornado, many still rebuilding
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrations continue in Andover for the annual Greater Andover Days weekend. The festival comes after a difficult time for some in town, recovering from the devastating EF3 tornado on April 29. Over five months later, some homeowners are still in the rebuilding process. Dale and Shirley...
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: WPD confirmed that the 35-year-old Wichita man who was hit was crossing Lincoln Street when he was struck by a black pickup truck traveling eastbound. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms that a 35-year-old Wichita man is dead after an early Sunday morning hit and...
Stabbing in Old Town leaves man in critical Condition
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Monday morning. Wichita Police say officers were called to a parking lot near 1st and Washington in Old Town just after 1 a.m. One man, in his 20’s, has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is in critical condition. […]
Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night. Nathaniel is described as a white and black male...
Stabbing, shots fired reported in separate Republic County incidents
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two suspects are wanted in a stabbing Sunday in Courtland, a town in Republic County. In a separate incident Sunday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired, also in Courtland, with no reports of physical injuries. The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded at 6:30...
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
What Sedgwick County Commission candidates say on senior-related issues
Three of five Sedgwick County Commission districts are being contested in this fall’s election. The Active Age asked each candidate to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:. 1. Do you think the county’s current spending on senior-related services is adequate, and if not, what do you...
Update: South Wichita hit-and-run turns deadly
A man is dead following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
Andover house fire leaves one person dead; hospitalizes mother, son Sunday overnight
The fire left the Andover home standing but a total loss, said fire chief Chad Russell.
Woofstock draws crowd to Sedgwick County Park
A large crowd filled Sedgwick County Park for the 2022 Woofstock celebration Saturday.
World War II bell returns home to Wichita
Andover Days kicks off this weekend, but many in the community are still working to repair the damage of the Andover tornado. Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call. A Wichita North High School student expresses frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago.
