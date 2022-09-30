ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
KWCH.com

Latest on Andover tornado cleanup

7-year old Sadie give weather forecast over a rainbow. Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call. A Wichita North High School student expresses frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago.
KWCH.com

1 killed, 1 arrested in early-morning stabbing near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston early Monday morning near downtown Wichita. The stabbing happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. First Street. Responding officers found Golston unconscious and...
KNSS Radio

Body found in west Wichita park

Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
#Swatting#Linus School District#Linus K12#North High
KWCH.com

Andover holds annual festival months after tornado, many still rebuilding

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrations continue in Andover for the annual Greater Andover Days weekend. The festival comes after a difficult time for some in town, recovering from the devastating EF3 tornado on April 29. Over five months later, some homeowners are still in the rebuilding process. Dale and Shirley...
KSN News

Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
KWCH.com

One dead after hit and run in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: WPD confirmed that the 35-year-old Wichita man who was hit was crossing Lincoln Street when he was struck by a black pickup truck traveling eastbound. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms that a 35-year-old Wichita man is dead after an early Sunday morning hit and...
KSN News

Stabbing in Old Town leaves man in critical Condition

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Monday morning.  Wichita Police say officers were called to a parking lot near 1st and Washington in Old Town just after 1 a.m.  One man, in his 20’s, has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.  […]
KWCH.com

Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night. Nathaniel is described as a white and black male...
KWCH.com

Stabbing, shots fired reported in separate Republic County incidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two suspects are wanted in a stabbing Sunday in Courtland, a town in Republic County. In a separate incident Sunday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired, also in Courtland, with no reports of physical injuries. The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded at 6:30...
KAKE TV

Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
KWCH.com

World War II bell returns home to Wichita

Andover Days kicks off this weekend, but many in the community are still working to repair the damage of the Andover tornado. 7-year old Sadie give weather forecast over a rainbow. Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Wichita...
