ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
PARKER, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

Town of Parker settles with former Town Manager

The Town of Parker has settled a lawsuit brought by its former Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer. She will receive $77,276 and her attorneys will receive $36,975 for their work on the case. According to the settlement agreement, Wedemeyer intends to use the funds to purchase service credit from the Arizona...
PARKER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy