KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
parkerliveonline.com
Town of Parker settles with former Town Manager
The Town of Parker has settled a lawsuit brought by its former Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer. She will receive $77,276 and her attorneys will receive $36,975 for their work on the case. According to the settlement agreement, Wedemeyer intends to use the funds to purchase service credit from the Arizona...
