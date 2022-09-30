ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

What’s new with Stanford since Oregon last played the Cardinal?

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are heading into their second Pac-12 conference game of the regular season, a bout with David Shaw’s Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford has played spoiler to Oregon in the past, and while this year’s squad is 1-2 with blowout losses to USC and Washington already, they’ll be more than prepared to try to take down the Ducks.

The new era of transfer portal mania means that many rosters around the conference are rapidly changed from what they were even one year ago, and for Oregon fans it takes a little extra research to see the new faces for each Pac-12 opponent as they make their way into Autzen Stadium this season.

Here is a look at what has changed, and what hasn’t changed, for the Stanford Cardinal heading into Saturday’s late night battle:

Who's new?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ei9Xq_0iHQ4NXM00 Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Offensive Additions

  • WR Mudia Reuben

Notable Defensive Additions

  • S Patrick Fields
  • DE David Bailey

Who's gone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ckpgf_0iHQ4NXM00 Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Offensive Departures

  • RB Nathaniel Peat
  • RB Austin Jones
  • FB Houston Heimuli

Notable Defensive Departures

  • LB Gabe Reid
  • DE Thomas Booker

What's the same?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuYCl_0iHQ4NXM00 Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Offensive Returners

  • QB Tanner McKee
  • TE Benjamin Yurosek
  • WR Elijah Higgins
  • WR John Humphreys

Notable Defensive Returners

  • DE Stephen Herron
  • DT Tobin Phillips
  • LB Levani Damuni
  • LB Ricky Miezan
  • S Kendall Williamson
  • CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Offensive Rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZKO0_0iHQ4NXM00 Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

  • Passing Offense: 278.0 yards per game (39th)
  • Rushing Offense: 158.7 yards per game (69th)
  • Total Offense: 436.7 yards per game (53rd)
  • Scoring Offense: 30.3 points per game (74th)

Defensive Rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOVj1_0iHQ4NXM00 Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

  • Passing Defense: 236.3 yards per game (77th)
  • Rushing Defense: 164 yards per game (95th)
  • Total Defense: 400.3 yards per game (90th)
  • Scoring Defense: 30.33 points per game (93rd)

Stanford's Resume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZqpf_0iHQ4NXM00 Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford has had a rough go of things to start the 2022 campaign. After coasting to a 41-10 win over Colgate in Week 1, the Cardinal gave up 40+ points to USC and Washington, losing each game by double-digits. Now they'll take on Oregon, Oregon State, and Notre Dame to start the month of October, a rough stretch made a little easier by the early season struggles of the Fighting Irish. Regardless, Stanford has been a so-so team for the last few seasons, although they are never worth counting out as long as David Shaw is at the helm. Stanford won't compete for a Pac-12 title, and may not be playing in a Bowl Game this season, but they are always apt to play spoiler and that's the primary concern here.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game

The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Stanford, CA
Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
Washington, CA
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
California Football
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 5

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 19 of 38 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and 11 carries for 19 yards in 21-17 loss to LSU. Braxton Burmeister,...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Elks make room for Beavers and Bulldogs at Vince Genna Stadium

The Oregon State Baseball Beavers are in town taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vince Genna stadium for a fall ball exhibition. Saturday afternoon the stands were packed with fans wearing plenty of Beaver orange. Gunner Colton of Bend came with hopes of, “Seeing a foul ball come over this...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games

EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
nomadlawyer.org

Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eugene 2022

Known as the Emerald City for its verdant natural beauty and Track Town for its legendary reputation as the home of the Oregon Ducks, Eugene offers much more than its mainstream riverside charm and world-class sports entertainment. This vibrant Pacific Northwestern city packs up an eclectic blend of art, culture,...
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Cardinal#Troy#American Football#College Football#Usc#Pac 12#Defensive Returners De#Kelly Offensive Rankings
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
WILSONVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy