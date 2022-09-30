Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
WANTED: Police searching for Altoona man accused of stealing car, fleeing across I-99
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Altoona police are searching for a Blair County man accused of stealing a vehicle early Monday morning and then fleeing on foot across Interstate 99 after being stopped by authorities. Police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler allegedly stole a vehicle, around 6 a.m. Monday, that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
Skunked: Pennsylvania police save critter tangled in pitching net
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This job really stunk. But someone had to do it. Two police officers from suburban Pittsburgh were given the unenviable job of freeing a skunk from a pitching net late last month, WPXI-TV reported. According to a Facebook post by the Ross Township Police Department,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
Man charged in New Year’s Day death of Pa. high school student
An arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high school student, according to a story from WJAC. Qwante Rose, 21, is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the station said, citing court documents. Jaydin Sanderson,...
Pa. man stole over $30k in pills from pharmacy: report
A Johnstown man is facing numerous charges after police say he admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a pharmacy where he worked, reports WJAC. Police told the news station that Matthew Miller, 48, was fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after multiple staff members...
abc23.com
Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft
Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Vandergrift man accused of strangling woman during dispute about cheating
A man who was kicked out of a woman’s house when she found out he was cheating was charged with a felony after she told Allegheny Township police that he strangled her when he learned she was in contact with another man on social media. Nico Joshua Hawley, 19,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
WJAC TV
Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
WJAC TV
Charges filed in New Year's Day shooting death of Johnstown high schooler, officials say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials say an arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high schooler. Court documents show 21-year-old Qwante Rose is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale...
Man dead after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Allegheny County dispatchers said the incident occurred at the end of the Steelers game. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said medics treated the man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
