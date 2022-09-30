ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Cars
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#New Body#Jpd#State
PennLive.com

Pa. man stole over $30k in pills from pharmacy: report

A Johnstown man is facing numerous charges after police say he admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a pharmacy where he worked, reports WJAC. Police told the news station that Matthew Miller, 48, was fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after multiple staff members...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
State College

ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE

A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dead after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Allegheny County dispatchers said the incident occurred at the end of the Steelers game. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said medics treated the man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy