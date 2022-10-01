Read full article on original website
News On 6
Innovative Teacher Of The Month: Corey Maker
News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Oklahoma. Every month we award one of our weekly recognized teachers $1,000. This month's winner is Corey Maker a history teacher at Bartlesville High School. Corey joined News On 6 to talk about how that money will help his classroom.
News On 6
Ian Makes Landfall Again, This Time In South Carolina
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday...
News On 6
OU Health Children's Hospital Team Headed To Florida To Help With Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
OU Health is sending a team from the Children's Hospital to Florida to help with the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The workers are headed to hospitals in the impacted areas to help evacuate babies who are in the NICU. The group left for Fort Myers on Saturday.
News On 6
Oregon Farm Drops 1,000-Pound Pumpkin Into Pool
A popular fall tradition continued in Oregon this weekend. Bauman's Harvest Festival in Oregon kicked off their annual giant pumpkin weigh off event with a pumpkin drop where they drop a 1,000-pound pumpkin from a crane into a pool. Many pumpkins from this event have broken several national and world...
News On 6
Beautiful Week Ahead As Fall Keeps Coming
A cool morning with 40s and 50s out the door. This afternoon will be above average with highs in the mid 80s. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, and the weekend looks beautiful with a nice fall-feel. Highs will be above normal for the next few days, but...
News On 6
Fishing Tournament Rocked By Weight-Stuffing Cheating Scandal
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
