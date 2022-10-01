Wildfire Mitigation Funding to Benefit Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX )–Wildfires are one of the major threats to western states. Although this year wasn’t a bad year in Colorado—the western drought isn’t going away anytime soon, and fires will continue to be a threat to forests, homes, and businesses in Colorado.

The U.S. Department of the Interior allocated $5.1 million to be used in Colorado–which is from the $103 million funding the DOI received earlier this year for wildland fire mitigation as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill. While the DOI may be on the receiving end if this funding, they’ll need the help of state and local agencies as well to complete this project.

Office of Wildland Fire Director Jeff Rupert says while the most efficient way mitigate is by prescribed burn, the conditions in the west right now make prescribed burns unpredictable and dangerous. Their other methods of mitigation may be more work, but the safety of homes and businesses is imperative.

