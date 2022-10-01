ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wildfire Mitigation Funding to Benefit Colorado

By Dylan Malfatti
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMPXJ_0iHQ2dOS00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX )–Wildfires are one of the major threats to western states. Although this year wasn’t a bad year in Colorado—the western drought isn’t going away anytime soon, and fires will continue to be a threat to forests, homes, and businesses in Colorado.

The U.S. Department of the Interior allocated $5.1 million to be used in Colorado–which is from the $103 million funding the DOI received earlier this year for wildland fire mitigation as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill. While the DOI may be on the receiving end if this funding, they’ll need the help of state and local agencies as well to complete this project.

Office of Wildland Fire Director Jeff Rupert says while the most efficient way mitigate is by prescribed burn, the conditions in the west right now make prescribed burns unpredictable and dangerous. Their other methods of mitigation may be more work, but the safety of homes and businesses is imperative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

A Coalition Forms to Save Parched Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Responding to drought and summer long low-flow conditions on the Colorado River, a coalition of groups and funders led by Colorado Water Trust is restoring water to the river. How do they do it? You’ve heard of land trusts…our Khira Isaacs found this works the same and may do even more. […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Western States#The U S Department#Interior#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KREX

Chronic Wasting Disease Mandatory Testing Returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disorder that primarily affects deer. Biologist Brad Banulis with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told me it’s caused by something called a prion which is a non-living organism of unknown origin that can persist for years. Scientists don’t know for sure how those prions spread […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy