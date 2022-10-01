Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
Hanover Street in North End returns to normal after end of outdoor dining season
BOSTON — Hanover Street in the North End reopened to two-way traffic on Sunday after the conclusion of the neighborhood's outdoor dining season. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials extended the program in the Boston neighborhood through Friday.
WCVB
Wednesday, October 5: Lost and Found
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan heads out in search of things “Lost and Found.” She sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
New North Station fare gates now in action
Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
WCVB
Do you know the name of the historic Boston street that is home to the Paul Revere Mall?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Join us for one of our “History Quiz Fridays.” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses.
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500
The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WCVB
Sky 5: Extensive search underway after report of kayaker in distress at Chelmsford lake
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — An extensive search is underway Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, after witnesses reported a boater in distress. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake. From...
WCVB
Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
WCVB
Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
