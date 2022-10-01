Read full article on original website
3 overreactions from Michigan football’s road win at Iowa
These are three of the most absurd overreactions from Michigan’s jumbo-sized road victory inside of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines controlled the Hawkeyes for three/fourths of the game in their home stadium. When crunch time rolled around Michigan football put the stake through the heart of Iowa and broke them. It was a sign of what championship teams can do when the moment of truth is facing you head-to-head.
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer falters late, ties with Michigan
The Iowa soccer team battled Michigan to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The game was a back-and-forth affair. The Hawkeyes took an early lead and kept the Wolverines at bay in the first half, but Michigan controlled the second half. Fifth-year senior Hailey Rydberg opened...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. No. 4 Michigan
The No. 4 Michigan football team defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, 27-14. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes for the second time in less than a year in a rematch of last December’s Big Ten Championship. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines in offense with 155 yards...
elisportsnetwork.com
Wisconsin fires HC Paul Chryst, Nebraska and Colorado coaching jobs | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Michigan Wolverines’ impressive win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5. Klatt explains why J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum are just scratching the surface and why he believes Michigan is “very, very good.” ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
State roundup: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass
Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday, 20-13, in Ypsilanti. Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — three plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa
Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Infielder Andee Dircks on Why Michigan…. “It Felt Like I Was at Home”
Andee Dircks had an excellent year both at the high school and club level and, playing for former Michigan great Megan Betsa, you may assume that when the senior standout committed to the Wolverine program recently, it was largely because her coach influenced her to go there. If that’s your...
Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Rolls Into Iowa City, Leaves With A Win
Michigan came into Iowa City, took care of business from the jump and headed home 5-0.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
WXYZ
Proud of Michigan roots, Saline QB CJ Carr 'never alone' as his football path leads to Notre Dame
(WXYZ) — CJ Carr grew up at the Big House. His dad played QB at Michigan. His grandpa is Lloyd Carr. The Saline quarterback committed to play at Notre Dame earlier this year. Suiting up to face Ann Arbor Pioneer, he explained how he plays for his family, including his late brother Chad — all while also setting his own path.
Cole Cabana's three touchdowns leads Dexter football past Ann Arbor Huron
DEXTER, MI. – The undefeated Dexter Dreadnaughts (6-0) defeated the Ann Arbor Huron River Rats (3-3) in a narrow 21-14 victory that featured Dexter running back Cole Cabana rushing for three touchdowns, including a last-minute game-winner. The Dreadnaughts looked to continue their undefeated season ...
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
seenthemagazine.com
The Original Detroit Restaurants
Detroit — a city that’s survived bankruptcy, urban decay, and decades of population decline — is somewhat unrecognizable from its darker days, partially now because of its burgeoning dining culture. In July, Time magazine recognized Detroit as one of the “World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” citing the...
