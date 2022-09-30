ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Denver Gazette: Crime fighter John Kellner for Colorado AG

The Colorado attorney general’s race this fall comes down to a simple choice between a prosecutor and a professor. With an unprecedented crime wave engulfing our state, we’ll vote for the prosecutor. That’s John Kellner. A Republican, he was elected in 2020 to his current post as district...
HUDSON | Hold your nose, vote 'yes' for affordable housing

As you weigh Proposition 123 on November’s ballot, it’s important to recognize this is yet one more “end around” TABOR restrictions — almost as inventive as the Colorado Opportunity Fund Stipends which retain their Rube Goldberg standing for whitewashing state funds free of TABOR stains.
Colorado insurance recoveries up 93% due to wildfire claims

The state helped Coloradans recover nearly $20 million in additional insurance payments last year, mostly from catastrophic wildfire claims. A report released Tuesday found that the Colorado Division of Insurance recovered more than $19.6 million from investigating consumer complaints during the 2021-22 fiscal year — an increase of 93% from the previous year. The report attributed this unprecedented increase in recovered insurance funds to complaints related to the East Troublesome and Marshall fires.
Eating disorders in Colorado teens, young adults rose during pandemic

As the pandemic enveloped the globe in 2020, Emma Warford used her newly acquired free time to laser in on a destructive hobby — scrutinizing her caloric intake. Over the course of the next year that obsession, coupled with stressful activities, such as taking advanced placement and college classes, having a job and extracurricular hobbies, landed her in the pediatrician’s office. She was deemed severely underweight, diagnosed with anorexia and placed in outpatient treatment, where she saw a dietician and therapist weekly.
