KDVR.com
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida death toll climbs
Although the intensity of the storm has decreased from hurricane strength, agency officials warned of life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of the Carolinas Friday night. Matt Mauro reports.
Road to top of Mount Evans closing for the season
The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway on Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian
Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
5280 Dines is back after a three year hiatus
If you’re looking to try out some of the best restaurants in town, you may want to check out the latest issue of 5280 Magazine. After a three-year hiatus, Colorado’s 25 best restaurants list is back as the cover feature of the 5280 Magazine October issue. With more than 70 restaurants in consideration for this […]
