Garden Grove, CA

NBC Los Angeles

An Inspiring Fundraiser to Feature Disney Voices, Cool Animatronics

When we talk about the wizardry of theme parks, we're often talking about animatronics, that super-cool STEM-tastic world of turning cogs and computers into almost-living people, animals, and straight-from-a-storybook characters. And so much of that wizardry has found its first fantastical footing at Garner Holt Productions in Redlands, where a...
REDLANDS, CA
newsantaana.com

Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
techaiapp.com

The Viral Chocolate Cake That’s Now Available As a Mix

It’s finally here. LA’s favorite grain-free bakery now makes a chocolate cake mix you can order at home to create one of the most popular dessert recipes we’ve ever shared on TCM. The Sweet Laurel brand was born out of a personal wellness need. Co-founder Laurel Gallucci...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA

Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove

This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA

Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Modern Korean BBQ at AB Steak

When it comes to restaurants in Southern California, there are options to satisfy every taste bud, but when a former pro snowboarder trades in his shredding skills for his searing skills in the kitchen, the result is a modern approach to Korean BBQ in the heart of West Hollywood!. Spectrum...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Iron Maiden rumbles through Anaheim

When I was assigned to cover the Iron Maiden show at the Honda Center on September 21st, I was beyond stoked. I had not seen Maiden in decades… literally decades. The last time I saw them was in 1987 for their Somewhere on Tour run. Needless to say, as we all get older, we tend to lose a step or two… except the guys in Iron Maiden, apparently.
ANAHEIM, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

The restaurant without a gimmick

Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
socalthrills.com

“Hamilton” Musical Theatre Review

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Don’t throw away your shot to catch one of the biggest Broadway hits of all time this fall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The musical smash, “Hamilton”, has returned to Orange County for a limited run from September 28th to October 16th.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Heritage presents: Local Landmark Number 72: Dreyfus Building

On June 24, 1924, the Santa Ana Daily Register reported that San Mateo “capitalist” Emil B. Dreyfus (1873-1943), founder of the Peninsula Burner and Oil Company of San Francisco, would be constructing a new business block on South Harbor Boulevard as a real estate investment. Emil was the son of former Anaheim mayor Benjamin Dreyfus (1824-1886), a wealthy Jewish wine tycoon born in Bavaria. The commercial building was to be constructed on three lots purchased a month earlier from pioneer rancher Eugene Livingstone (1863-1940). The project was one of several building plans the South Side Improvement Association hoped would bring people and commerce to the underserved south side of Fullerton. Opened on September 10,1924, the business block was not an immediate success, with only a few of the store fronts rented. But over the decades, the complex would house a fruit and vegetable market, a café, a liquor store, a printing shop, a taxidermy, and several automotive dealerships and service departments. During World War II, the Fullerton Feeder Shop (425 S. Harbor Blvd.) served as an employment center for men and women seeking vital war work in the defense industry.
FULLERTON, CA

