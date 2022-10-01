Read full article on original website
Narcity
This Magnificent Waterfall Is One Of Ontario's Greatest Natural Wonders
Niagara Falls is great, but it's not the only waterfall worth visiting in Ontario. Kakabeka Falls is a glorious cascade of water that spills into a massive gorge carved out of Ontario's 1.6-million-year-old Precambrian Shield. It is the second-tallest waterfall in the province, with a vertical drop of 130 feet into the Kaministiquia River.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Varying details of accident that led to disappearance of famed ski mountaineer emerge
Yesterday, news broke that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging. According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter,...
Extremely Rare Albino ‘Spirit Bear’ Killed by Wolves Days After Being Spotted in Michigan
On September 6, a trail cam in Michigan caught a rare, one-in-a-million sight: a “spirit bear,” which is a black bear with a white or blonde coat. These are also called kermode bears in British Columbia, Canada, where they are considered the official provincial mammal. This kermode bear...
WATCH: Hikers Unknowingly Walk Within Feet of Wild Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
Narcity
Ontario Weather Will See Frost Tomorrow & Here's Which Spots Are Getting Chilly
If you thought summer 2022 overstayed its welcome, then the Ontario weather's plunge into mandatory sweater vibes this week will probably excite you. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first full week of October will send the province's daytime temperatures plummeting into November-like conditions. Mix that with the Arctic air cutting through the south later this week, and that's extra layering season, friend.
Time Out Global
Where to stay in Glacier National Park
From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
The arctic tundra’s fall foliage is as vibrant as it is short-lived
September and October are the time to see fall colors in Alaska, where autumn conditions may only last a couple of weeks. NPS/Katie Cullen Even without many trees, the northern Alaskan landscape erupts into beautiful, warm-colored leaves.
WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail
A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
An Alaskan Sheep Hunt Turns Into a 70-Mile Hike From Hell
I SHOULD KILL THIS RAM, I thought. I was carefully examining the biggest of three Dall rams feeding comfortably in the bowl below us. Perched on the edge of the jagged, steep headwall of the basin, I could see this ram had the characteristics of a good one. His horns were heavy, carrying good mass beyond half-curl. They dropped deep and swept up to just beyond full curl, making him legal.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
drifttravel.com
The True Wonder of Patagonia Trout Fishing
These days, we could all use a little more time outside. One amazing way to do that is with Patagonian trout fishing trips. Here, you can soak in the amazing waters, test your skill against wonderful local fish species and see all of the incredible environments. With this much to offer in one trip, it can be hard to turn down the chance.
Narcity
The BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Record-Breaking Warmth' & It'll Feel Like Summer
The B.C. weather forecast for October is looking surprisingly toasty with late-summer temperatures and even a delay in the rainy season. While other parts of Canada are feeling the fall chill, people in Vancouver can still hit up the beach for some sun this fall. Western Canada has seen warmer...
WATCH: Mesmerizing Video Shows Herd of Deer Walking in Crystal Clear Lake
Just north of the breathtaking Swiss Alps is the magical village of Brienz, nestled on the shores of the equally enchanting Lake Brienz. With its turquoise waters, lush surroundings, and spectacular mountain backdrop, Lake Brienz is almost impossibly beautiful. Stretching almost 9 miles in length, Lake Brienz attracts swimmers, boaters,...
purewow.com
The 12 Best Places to Go Glamping in Colorado Featuring Luxury Bedding, Gourmet Meals, Wi-Fi and More
The Centennial State is home to pristine alpine lakes, sweeping plains, untouched wilderness and, of course, the majestic Rocky Mountain range. Indeed, when it comes to natural wonders, few states can compete with Colorful Colorado. That said, backpacking through the backcountry isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, you can still enjoy an awe-inspiring stay in the Great Outdoors even if roughing it is decidedly not your thing, and our roundup of the best places to go glamping in Colorado is proof.
