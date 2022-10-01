ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Narcity

This Magnificent Waterfall Is One Of Ontario's Greatest Natural Wonders

Niagara Falls is great, but it's not the only waterfall worth visiting in Ontario. Kakabeka Falls is a glorious cascade of water that spills into a massive gorge carved out of Ontario's 1.6-million-year-old Precambrian Shield. It is the second-tallest waterfall in the province, with a vertical drop of 130 feet into the Kaministiquia River.
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
Narcity

Ontario Weather Will See Frost Tomorrow & Here's Which Spots Are Getting Chilly

If you thought summer 2022 overstayed its welcome, then the Ontario weather's plunge into mandatory sweater vibes this week will probably excite you. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first full week of October will send the province's daytime temperatures plummeting into November-like conditions. Mix that with the Arctic air cutting through the south later this week, and that's extra layering season, friend.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Time Out Global

Where to stay in Glacier National Park

From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
Outsider.com

WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail

A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
Outdoor Life

An Alaskan Sheep Hunt Turns Into a 70-Mile Hike From Hell

I SHOULD KILL THIS RAM, I thought. I was carefully examining the biggest of three Dall rams feeding comfortably in the bowl below us. Perched on the edge of the jagged, steep headwall of the basin, I could see this ram had the characteristics of a good one. His horns were heavy, carrying good mass beyond half-curl. They dropped deep and swept up to just beyond full curl, making him legal.
drifttravel.com

The True Wonder of Patagonia Trout Fishing

These days, we could all use a little more time outside. One amazing way to do that is with Patagonian trout fishing trips. Here, you can soak in the amazing waters, test your skill against wonderful local fish species and see all of the incredible environments. With this much to offer in one trip, it can be hard to turn down the chance.
purewow.com

The 12 Best Places to Go Glamping in Colorado Featuring Luxury Bedding, Gourmet Meals, Wi-Fi and More

The Centennial State is home to pristine alpine lakes, sweeping plains, untouched wilderness and, of course, the majestic Rocky Mountain range. Indeed, when it comes to natural wonders, few states can compete with Colorful Colorado. That said, backpacking through the backcountry isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, you can still enjoy an awe-inspiring stay in the Great Outdoors even if roughing it is decidedly not your thing, and our roundup of the best places to go glamping in Colorado is proof.
