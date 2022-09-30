Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Local Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian
Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Road to top of Mount Evans closing for the season
The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway on Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
5280 Dines is back after a three year hiatus
If you’re looking to try out some of the best restaurants in town, you may want to check out the latest issue of 5280 Magazine. After a three-year hiatus, Colorado’s 25 best restaurants list is back as the cover feature of the 5280 Magazine October issue. With more than 70 restaurants in consideration for this […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
District disputes Ganahl claim on furries in schools
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
Comments / 0