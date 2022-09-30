ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KDVR.com

Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian

Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona. The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts. Rogelio Mares reports.
FOX31 Denver

5280 Dines is back after a three year hiatus

If you’re looking to try out some of the best restaurants in town, you may want to check out the latest issue of 5280 Magazine. After a three-year hiatus, Colorado’s 25 best restaurants list is back as the cover feature of the 5280 Magazine October issue. With more than 70 restaurants in consideration for this […]
KDVR.com

District disputes Ganahl claim on furries in schools

Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
