Houston, TX

cw39.com

Man killed in deadly shooting at west Houston apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Haven at Eldridge Apartments at 13115 Whittington Drive. Police said a 29-year-old man was found lying outside in the stairway with several...
defendernetwork.com

Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks

The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston

An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
