Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed near bus stop after argument in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after police said a man was shot and killed near a bus stop in west Houston Saturday evening. It happened in the 8600 block of Westheimer near Fondren Road at around 9 p.m. Police said two men reportedly got into an argument at...
cw39.com
Crosby father shot, killed after getting into fight with stepdaughters’ friends, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas (KIAH) — A man is dead in Crosby after a fight outside his home led to a shooting on Sunday night. Harris County deputies were called to a home on the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot in Crosby during confrontation between 2 male suspects dropping off his stepdaughters, HCSO says
CROSBY, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was fatally shot by suspects that were with his teen stepdaughters in Crosby Sunday. HCSO units responded to reports of a shooting in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m.
Suspect charged with murder after fatally hitting minor 3 times on Leawood, documents show
According to records, the suspect told police that he consumed four 16-ounce beers while parked before he struck the minor while walking with his grandfather in a parking lot.
cw39.com
Man killed in deadly shooting at west Houston apartment
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Haven at Eldridge Apartments at 13115 Whittington Drive. Police said a 29-year-old man was found lying outside in the stairway with several...
Innocent store clerk shot during group fight outside SW Houston gas station, police say
Police said two groups of people started fighting outside a gas station. When the store clerk stepped outside to see what was happening, he was shot in the leg.
defendernetwork.com
Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks
The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say
This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
Person of interest identified in fatal Fifth Ward shooting, police say
HOUSTON — A man has died after being shot in the stomach during a possible shootout in Fifth Ward, according to Houston Police. Now, police have identified a man wanted for questioning who has not been charged. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday night on Farmer Street near...
Click2Houston.com
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
Man shot and killed inside pickup truck at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says
According to police, a witness told police officers the shooter arrived in another vehicle, got out, and fired two to three times before driving off.
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston
An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
Jury selection begins for retrial of Houston man accused of murdering parents as a teen
AJ Armstrong's trial back in 2019 ended in a mistrial after claims that his older half-brother could be the real killer. If Armstrong is found guilty in this retrial, he'll get life in prison.
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
Click2Houston.com
Rollover semi-crash blocking East Freeway inbound and Beltway 8 in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler involved in a rollover crash is blocking the East Freeway inbound and Beltway 8 in east Houston, police said Monday. The crash happened hours ago, but officials said it is still causing major delays. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said drivers can avoid delays...
Click2Houston.com
Jury selection begins Monday in retrial of Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, man accused of murdering parents in 2016
HOUSTON – The jury selection begins in a retrial for a man accused of killing his parents in 2016 begins Monday. During the first trial in 2019, jurors weren’t able to reach a unanimous decision, causing a mistrial to be declared. Antonio Armstrong Jr. is accused of shooting...
Click2Houston.com
Juvenile hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle in northwest Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A juvenile has been transported to the hospital by LifeFlight after being ejected from a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at Cypress North and Huffmeister Road around 7:35 p.m.
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
