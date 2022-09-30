Read full article on original website
theozone.net
Agreed. Plus a lot of (well-earned) penalty yardage against Rutgers. Also, (m)
[In reply to "Total yards were misleading as OSU had quite a few short fields on offense *" by R1950, posted at 20:08:36 10/02/22]. Stroud’s numbers look better if Rutgers’ corners didn’t hold/interfere so much. Not a great day for Stroud, but better than the numbers suggest, IMO.
theozone.net
Rutgers seemed to sit back in two deep and were also grabbing a lot. They got the penalties to show for it. One thing
[In reply to "Scored 49 points. A terrible struggle. Passing game was off though..." by Brutus, posted at 16:26:59 10/02/22]. that I think OSU needs to do more of is mix in throws to the RB. Henderson has zero catches so far this year and he killed teams on swing passes last year.
theozone.net
You could tell from his listless stare across the field.. Early arrivals reported the team seemed listless during (m)
[In reply to "I’m surprised Wisconsin made this move. I’m trying to think of the last time a B1G team fired a coach with a record" by Nashville, posted at 21:15:44 10/02/22]. He never seemed to communicate with his assistants, or offer encouragement to his team. The only...
theozone.net
In 50+ yrs of following Bucks I've never seen a more obvious time to fire a HC than after 91 season (M)
[In reply to "true he should have been gone after his 5th year *" by hmd, posted at 23:00:32 10/02/22]. 91 was Coop's 4th season at OSU. He had not beaten MI and, to make matters worse, MI had humiliated Bucks 31-3 in AA with Desmond rubbing it in with Heisman pose. The team was doing no better than Earle who was let go allegedly for losing 3 games every year which Cooper was doing also. The real stake in the heart should have been the accusations by Robt Smith (later proven false) that he was told to stop studying and concentrate on football, a charge that he claimed made him to decide to quit the team since he was pre med. That was quite a dossier to fire Cooper. Yet, he stayed and was given an extension BEFORE the MI game!!
theozone.net
Yup. Frankly I think it is the best way to defend OSU....
[In reply to "Schiano said they were not going to get beat with passes. He saw us kill teams in the air. " by Nickbuck, posted at 16:33:30 10/02/22]. ...the QB and the play caller want to throw. So force both to be patient and boring and basically formation OSU into running.
theozone.net
Players who moved up in the all-time OSU record books today (more)
Stroud passed Troy Smith to become 7th all-time in Passing Yards. M. Williams passed Rod Smith, Brandon Saine, and a host of others to tie for 50th all-time in Rushing Touchdowns. Lastly, Harrison, Jr. passed Baugh, Saine, and others to tie for 36th all-time in Receiving Touchdowns.
theozone.net
Miyan Williams Becomes “The Guy” in Buckeye Offense, Has Career-High, Record-Setting Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers opens up with trick plays on offense and an onside kick attempt, Emeka Egbuka fumbles the first punt that gives Rutgers a touchdown and the lead. Then there’s a possible fumble by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and an illegal touching call, a forced fumble by Ohio State, and Rutgers started the second half with two penalties on kickoff.
theozone.net
Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, C.J., Stroud, Miyan Williams Talk 49-10 Win vs Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Immediately following the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win vs Rutgers, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and running back Miyan Williams met with the media to answer questions from reporters. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + During the five...
theozone.net
Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka when it faces the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Below is the full availability report from Ohio State. Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Oct. 1, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio. Game-Time Decision. § WR Emeka...
theozone.net
No way. I’d support a mandatory minimum of one game for concussions at all levels. (m)
[In reply to "Speaking of head/neck injuries, anyone remember Tommy Armstrong injury at OSU in 2016? (M)" by Barrett777, posted at 18:04:13 09/30/22]. Yeah, it would suck for the team but I think safety would improve both in the rest and time to heal along with players thinking through technique knowing that a concussion keeps them out of the next game.
theozone.net
I suppose it’s possible that Beck took the fall for other people’s failures at 3 different schools over 8 years
[In reply to "Herman hired him, though. I think that says something. If Beck was really that terrible at Ohio State, why would Herman " by BuckeyeGirl, posted at 18:34:25 09/30/22]. but obviously that seems unlikely to me. I do think Herman had a heavy hand in the playcalling at...
theozone.net
Speaking of head/neck injuries, anyone remember Tommy Armstrong injury at OSU in 2016? (M)
Similar scary situation as Tua last night. He was taken by squad directly over to OSU Medical Center where he was cleared and walked back into the Stadium later in the game. I went back and checked and he played the full game the following Saturday. Below is a video...
