[In reply to "true he should have been gone after his 5th year *" by hmd, posted at 23:00:32 10/02/22]. 91 was Coop's 4th season at OSU. He had not beaten MI and, to make matters worse, MI had humiliated Bucks 31-3 in AA with Desmond rubbing it in with Heisman pose. The team was doing no better than Earle who was let go allegedly for losing 3 games every year which Cooper was doing also. The real stake in the heart should have been the accusations by Robt Smith (later proven false) that he was told to stop studying and concentrate on football, a charge that he claimed made him to decide to quit the team since he was pre med. That was quite a dossier to fire Cooper. Yet, he stayed and was given an extension BEFORE the MI game!!

BUCKS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO