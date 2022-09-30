ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 50+ yrs of following Bucks I've never seen a more obvious time to fire a HC than after 91 season (M)

[In reply to "true he should have been gone after his 5th year *" by hmd, posted at 23:00:32 10/02/22]. 91 was Coop's 4th season at OSU. He had not beaten MI and, to make matters worse, MI had humiliated Bucks 31-3 in AA with Desmond rubbing it in with Heisman pose. The team was doing no better than Earle who was let go allegedly for losing 3 games every year which Cooper was doing also. The real stake in the heart should have been the accusations by Robt Smith (later proven false) that he was told to stop studying and concentrate on football, a charge that he claimed made him to decide to quit the team since he was pre med. That was quite a dossier to fire Cooper. Yet, he stayed and was given an extension BEFORE the MI game!!
Yup. Frankly I think it is the best way to defend OSU....

[In reply to "Schiano said they were not going to get beat with passes. He saw us kill teams in the air. " by Nickbuck, posted at 16:33:30 10/02/22]. ...the QB and the play caller want to throw. So force both to be patient and boring and basically formation OSU into running.
Players who moved up in the all-time OSU record books today (more)

Stroud passed Troy Smith to become 7th all-time in Passing Yards. M. Williams passed Rod Smith, Brandon Saine, and a host of others to tie for 50th all-time in Rushing Touchdowns. Lastly, Harrison, Jr. passed Baugh, Saine, and others to tie for 36th all-time in Receiving Touchdowns.
Miyan Williams Becomes “The Guy” in Buckeye Offense, Has Career-High, Record-Setting Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers opens up with trick plays on offense and an onside kick attempt, Emeka Egbuka fumbles the first punt that gives Rutgers a touchdown and the lead. Then there’s a possible fumble by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and an illegal touching call, a forced fumble by Ohio State, and Rutgers started the second half with two penalties on kickoff.
Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka when it faces the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Below is the full availability report from Ohio State. Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Oct. 1, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio. Game-Time Decision. § WR Emeka...
