ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Chainsaw sales soar as Brits buy 35,000 woodburners in three months to keep themselves warm during the energy crisis

By Colin Fernandez Environment
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The energy crisis is leading cash-strapped Britons to explore new ways to generate heat.

First, sales of woodburning stoves soared by 40 per cent. Now, it has emerged that chainsaws have seen a surge in demand – to cut wood for the stoves.

Retail giant Toolstation yesterday revealed that sales have rocketed by a third in recent weeks. The firm believes the increase is driven by customers using them to cut logs up for woodburners.

A spokesman for the firm, which has more than 500 UK stores, said: ‘During the last few weeks we’ve seen sales of chainsaws increase by a third.

‘We suspect the demand is being driven by customers firing up their chainsaws to cut logs and timber for woodburners as many try to soften the impact of energy hikes.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUHyi_0iHQ1tAD00
The rush to buy chainsaws comes as people across the country have been exploring cheaper alternatives to gas to heat their homes following an announcement by UK watchdog Ofgem that it would increase the energy price cap

The rush to buy chainsaws comes as families face the prospect of energy bills hitting record highs despite the new £2,500 price cap for a typical household. Woodburning stove sales leapt by 40 per cent between April to June to over 35,000 compared to 25,000 for the same period last year.

The Stove Industry Alliance said the trend ‘clearly indicates that consumers are taking action to help cushion themselves against spiralling home heating bills’.

However, the rise in chainsaw sales may pose dangers for buyers.

Employees using a chainsaw at work must have training and wear protective clothing, but the rules do not apply to people at home. The Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards said: ‘Chainsaws are potentially dangerous machines which can cause fatal or major injuries if not used correctly. Home gardeners and other occasional users may not be fully aware of the hazards.’

It added: ‘Investigations by the Health and Safety Executive show that most fatal and major injuries involve chainsaw operators taking shortcuts and not following good practice guidance. Usually the reason is to save time. The same procedures and precautions taken by professionals would help keep non-professional users safe.’

The rush to buy chainsaws comes as people across the country have been exploring cheaper alternatives to gas to heat their homes following an announcement by UK watchdog Ofgem that it would increase the energy price cap.

Energy bills were set to rise to £3,549 from tomorrow for the typical household, before Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her energy price guarantee, which reduced the cap to an average of £2,500 for the next two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reZKt_0iHQ1tAD00
The Stove Industry Alliance, which represents the industry, said sales have leapt 40 per cent compared to the same period last year

The Stove Industry Alliance, which represents the industry, said sales have leapt 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The SIA said the trend ‘clearly indicates that consumers are taking action to help cushion themselves against spiralling home heating bills’.

The group whose members account for approximately 75 per cent of total UK stove sales, said sales for the second quarter of 2022 (April to June) hit over 35,000 units, compared to just over 25,000 for the same quarter of 2021.

Chair of the SIA, Andy Hill, comments: ‘With the cost for heating our homes accounting for the biggest chunk of home energy bills this winter, it is little wonder consumers are looking for alternatives to supplement their gas or electric heating.’

Couple that with growing awareness of how stretched the grid is and the increased possibility of more power cuts this winter, the option to use a highly efficient, low carbon and low emission wood burning stove to heat your main living space makes good (common) sense.’

But the rise in woodburning could result in greater pollution, experts warn.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now estate agents start calling up rich Londoners saying foreign buyers are ready to swoop for bargains because of cheap pound as chains collapse and deals expire amid mortgage mayhem

Estate agents are calling up wealthy London homeowners alerting them of eager international buyers looking to swoop in on cheap properties after the pound slumped. Sterling crashed to a record low against the dollar of $1.0327 on Monday after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, and though it has rebounded slightly to $1.10, foreign investors will still be able to massively benefit.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Water companies face fines of up to £250 MILLION for dumping sewage in rivers and seas, Environment Secretary reveals

Water companies that dump sewage in rivers and seas will face fines of up to £250 million, the new Environment Secretary has vowed, as part of plans to clean up UK waters. Ranil Jayawardena warned water company chiefs that if they do not do more to prevent effluent flowing into open water, he will institute an up to 1,000-fold increase in civil fines.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

More mortgage misery for millions as NatWest hikes interest rates amid market chaos sparked by Truss's mini-Budget - as figures show average home now costs SEVEN TIMES typical salary after Covid boom

NatWest has hiked its interest rates amid the chaos sparked by Liz Truss' mini-Budget - as new figures reveal that the average UK home now costs seven times typical annual earnings. The lender's rates had previously been between three and four per cent, but a notice issued to brokers on...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Home Heating#Electric Heating#Brits#Business Industry#Linus Business#Britons#Toolstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy