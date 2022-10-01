Read full article on original website
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Bills WRs Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie injured vs. Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie were injured during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens. Crowder was ruled doubtful to return after sustaining an ankle injury. He was carted from the sideline to the locker room early in the third quarter. The...
Broncos offense struggles again in loss to previously winless Raiders
But there wasn't much else positive to take from a beleaguered Denver Broncos offense in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This time, the Denver defense came up short as well as the Raiders ran roughshod in a 32-23 win. The win was the first of the...
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury; however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Undergoes MRI
Mailata (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Mailata exited Sunday's victory over Jaguars early after hurting his shoulder and Monday's MRI suggests that he may have sustained a significant injury. If he's forced to miss any time, Jack Driscoll could step into a starting role while the team also signed Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad Monday.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
Cardinals' James Conner: Leading rusher against Carolina
Conner carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers. His scrimmage yards total was modest, but it was a season high for Conner. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on only nine carries, however, so while Conner remains the lead back for Arizona, his inefficiency could begin to cost him touches heading into a Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Eagles.
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Hurts neck Sunday
Brown injured his neck during Sunday's 25-10 win against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. During the fourth quarter, Brown ran to the sideline, seemingly favoring his left arm, but he eventually was deemed questionable to return due to a neck issue. He was unable to retake the field, ending his day with three catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Michael Gallup (knee) was back in the lineup Sunday and figures to earn more work as he gets his feet under him, which could hinder Brown's potential moving forward. First, though, Brown may have some practice limitations this week as the Cowboys prepare for next Sunday's visit to the Rams.
How the Colts will replace Jonathan Taylor (ankle) if he can't play vs. Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor's status for a looming Thursday night game remains up in the air after the Colts running back suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's loss to the Titans, a league source told IndyStar. Further tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative Monday, ESPN and the NFL Network...
