Dan’s Daily: Aston-Reese Progress in Toronto, Penguins Get After it
The Pittsburgh Penguins got after it in a training camp scrimmage that was the final practice for the nine players sent to the WBS Penguins training camp, which begins today. The Penguins have a prospect who is getting pretty close to the NHL. Zach Aston-Reese feels he has more to prove in Toronto Maple Leafs camp. Sources tell our colleagues that David Pastrnak’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins are heating up. And the Philadelphia Flyers put a couple of former Ron Hextall draft picks on waivers as part of their training camp cuts.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Exits in second period
Nyquist (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Capitals in the second period, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Portzline adds that there was no update on Nyquist's status after the game. The 33-year-old winger played in all 82 games last season after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign -- he's been one of the more durable players in the league, but it's unclear if this injury will cause him to miss time at the start of the season.
Yardbarker
3 Maple Leafs’ Prospects Making Cases for Opening Night Roster
Obviously, making the Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening night roster is complex. First, there are many good candidates. Second, there are extenuating circumstances such as injuries to cover and salary-cap issues. It will be a dogfight to emerge from the pile of solid youngsters who are seeking to earn the...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dealing with lower-body injury
Nyquist is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Nyquist was injured in Saturday's preseason match against Washington. His availability for the start of the regular season is unclear at this time.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Detroit News
Goaltender Ville Husso impresses in preseason debut with Red Wings
Detroit — Goaltender Ville Husso made his exhibition debut Friday and if Husso can maintain the level of play he displayed, the Red Wings will be quite happy. Husso stopped all 13 shots he saw from the Washington in the Capitals' 2-0 victory. Victor Brattstrom replaced Husso halfway through the game, which is the norm in preseason hockey, but by that point Husso had gotten what he needed.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
Yardbarker
Playing on the top line against an Ottawa Senators squad with many of their best talent, Nick Robertson’s offensive explosion and growing confidence is exactly what the Maple Leafs wanted.
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe always knew Nick Robertson had it in him. That’s why when the club had called up American forward in the past, they would often slot him in as a second-line left winger. And while he didn’t produce the...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish
In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
Penguins’ (Preseason) Game 5: Personnel Combos, Notes, Who to Watch Against Red Wings
CRANBERRY — The competition for the final few spots on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Opening Night roster is winding down, and a few of those positions could be locked up when they face Detroit tonight at 7:38 at Little Caesars Arena. The best guess is that the left side...
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup
Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Drake Caggiula: Sent to AHL
Caggiula was cut from the Penguins' training-camp roster Sunday. Caggiula was competing for a bottom-six role in Pittsburgh after signing a two-way deal in July. The 28-year-old forward has 91 points (46 goals, 45 assists) in 278 career NHL contests. He'll likely be one of the first call-ups should the Penguins need additional forward depth.
Penguins Make Major Cuts; Demoted Include O’Connor, Caggiula
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the first significant cuts of this preseason, and a couple of the demotions were at least mildly surprising. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Drake Caggiula, both of whom were seriously contending for spots on the Opening Night roster, are among the 15 players assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, while defensemen Owen Pickering (Swift Current) and Nolan Collins (Sudbury) were sent back to their junior teams.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Doesn’t Call his Back Discomfort an Injury
One day Jake Muzzin was answering questions on media day saying he “felt good”, the next day he wasn’t able to hit the ice. “I think it was from sitting and talking to the media all day,” Muzzin joked after his first full session back on the ice on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Not in Sunday's lineup
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. Contreras has a .782 OPS over his past 10 games and will take a seat Sunday for the second straight game. Marcell Ozuna will again serve as the designated hitter for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Spot start awaits
Flexen is scheduled to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. Since being dropped from the rotation in early August, Flexen has generated a 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings while picking up two saves along the way. Flexen's strong form over the last seven weeks should be enough for him to earn a spot on the Mariners' postseason roster as a reliever, but he'll be needed to temporarily step back into the rotation with the doubleheader creating a stretch of six games in five days. Given that he hasn't covered more than four innings in any appearance since moving to the bullpen, Flexen may not work deep enough into Tuesday's outing to factor into the decision.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid – Start of 2022-23
Fans of the Montreal Canadiens have had to strap into a roller coaster of emotions. From suffering through watching their team finish 32nd in a 32-team NHL, to winning the draft lottery and then hearing the bad news on franchise cornerstone Carey Price that he will not play at all this season, and possibly will never play again.
