Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into New Hampshire motorcyclists
DUMMER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into two motorcyclists in Dummer, New Hampshire on Saturday, seriously injuring them. New Hampshire State Police troopers say a Ford Mustang collided with two motorcycles on Route 16. A third motorcycle was involved but was not hit by the vehicle.
[GRAPHIC LANGUAGE] Nasty Confrontation Caught on Video, Maine Bus Driver Charged With Assault
A recent video featuring a nasty confrontation with a Maine school bus driver is insane!. There's a lot to unpack here. First, this happened on a school bus in Lovell driven by 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham, who is now looking at assault and driving to endanger charges. Mama Bear...
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student
LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
Woman whose father's body was left to rot in Lewiston crematorium awarded $5.5 million
LEWISTON (WGME) – A jury has awarded a woman $5.5 million after a Lewiston crematorium let her father’s body rot in a basement along with 10 others. Ken Kincer, who owned Affordable Cremation Solution in Lewiston, let bodies pile up in the unrefrigerated basement. According to testimony, his...
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Auburn student gets caught in door of moving school bus
AUBURN (WGME) -- What started as a typical bus ride after school for Chandler Benway quickly became anything but, when he says his arm got caught and the bus continued traveling several blocks down Spring Street. "I was getting off the bus and I was still holding on, the bus...
Oxford County employers hire employee life navigator to solve challenges and retain staff
A group of employers in Oxford County is collaborating to offer a new service designed to better retain workers. Stephens Memorial Hospital, MSAD 17, and Norway Savings Bank are sharing an employee life navigator, a full-time staffer that will help employees solve life challenges that impact employment, such as caregiving demands or transportation issues.
You’ll Never Run Out of Space to Entertain in This Gorgeous Central Maine Home w/ Hot Tub, Multiple Decks & Basement Bar!
When looking for the perfect home to call your own, there are several factors that go into choosing the one that's just right for you. Will it fit the whole family? The pets and the cars/toys? And, the all important question, is there enough room to entertain all the friends and family that will undoubtedly want to come and hang at the new oasis?
Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching
14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
Man charged with aggravated DWI after colliding with two motorcyclists in Dummer
DUMMER, N.H. — A Milan man is charged with aggravated DWI after he allegedly collided with two motorcyclists on Route 16 in Dummer. New Hampshire State Police said troopers, officers with the Berlin Police Department and medical personnel from Milan and Errol Fire Departments responded before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles and a vehicle.
Man killed in West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a man died in a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the home on Lewiston Road just before noon. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters found a body while extinguishing the fire. They say the victim...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon
It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
31st Maine Marathon won with new course record
PORTLAND, Maine — The 31st Maine Marathon was held Sunday with runners traveling 26.2 miles from Portland to Yarmouth and back. The men's race was won by Ryan Eiler of Boston, who set a new course record at 2:19:19, breaking the record of ten years set by Dan Vassallo, who finished second in today's race. The women's race was won by 19-year-old Lila Gaudrault of Cape Elizabeth at 2:52:14.
