Man convicted of murder in Oregon Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder.

Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge.

Gonzales, 34, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1.

According to court documents, on Jan. 2 of last year Gonzales and another man arrived at an apartment on Oregon Street near Mount Vernon Avenue and accused someone of stealing from them. As they argued, Ruben Vega arrived and reportedly accused Michael Gonzales of being a child molester.

Gonzales chased Vega around the corner and gunshots were heard , and at least one witness said Gonzales and another man laughed as they drove away, documents said. Vega, 34, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzales was arrested Feb. 8, 2021, after a vehicle and foot chase.

