ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
draperjournal.com

Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone

The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
Layton, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Utah#Mental Hospital#Violent Crime#The Utah State Hospital#Mcdonalds
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Pickup truck crash leaves two dead

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, a pickup truck with two occupants ended up in a ditch filled with water. The Utah Department of Public Safety says the occupants, a male driver and passenger, sustained fatal injuries. The accident occurred on Southbound I-215 West at about...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Logan man charged in relation to six-car fatal crash

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving six cars that occurred in Logan on Thursday, Sept. 22.  Jorge Robles, 38, was charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County. He faces the second degree felony count of negligently operating a […]
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy