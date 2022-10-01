Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
KSLTV
Investigators say former Utah County therapist is ‘threat to children’ for ‘egregious crimes’
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Former therapist David Lee Hamblin, 68, was said to be “a threat to the children and citizens of Utah County” in court documents that also request he be held without bail for “egregious crimes against a child.”. Investigators also said despite having...
Gephardt Daily
Summit County man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife after she thanked, complimented floor contractors
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was arrested by sheriff’s officials Saturday after an alleged domestic violence assault and threat to kill his wife. The victim told officers of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office the assault occurred when the couple and...
KUTV
DA Sim Gill announces no charges filed for two officer-involved critical incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SLC man claiming to be millionaire pleads guilty to felony assault charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday. Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated […]
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Officers track suspect after injury accident by following trail of fluids left by damaged car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is facing four felony charges after West Valley City police say he left the scene of an accident with injuries, was found with illegal drugs, and kicked a police officer. The probable cause statement filed in the...
kjzz.com
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
KUTV
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
KUTV
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
kslnewsradio.com
Pickup truck crash leaves two dead
SALT LAKE CITY — Around 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, a pickup truck with two occupants ended up in a ditch filled with water. The Utah Department of Public Safety says the occupants, a male driver and passenger, sustained fatal injuries. The accident occurred on Southbound I-215 West at about...
Logan man charged in relation to six-car fatal crash
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving six cars that occurred in Logan on Thursday, Sept. 22. Jorge Robles, 38, was charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County. He faces the second degree felony count of negligently operating a […]
Comments / 0