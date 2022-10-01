The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO