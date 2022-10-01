Read full article on original website
WITN
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Storm clears in time for Wilmington Boat Show
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Despite Friday’s weather, the Wilmington boat show drew a large crowd over the weekend. The Wilmington Boat Show took place on Saturday at the convention center downtown. This event had been in the works for a year in advance. There were boat displays, booths, seminars,...
NC Seafood Festival canceling activities Thursday, Friday with Ian incoming
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The show is delayed, somewhat. The 36th Annual NC Seafood Festival is delaying a bit of the festival and will officially run on Saturday and Sunday in Morehead City. Officials announced Thursday that activities through Friday would be canceled due to bad weather expected from the remains of Ian. For […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Beached Boat has legendary history
The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boys and Girls Homes of NC awarded grant to support campus youth
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina has received a grant to support their residential program of care. International Paper has awarded the group a $4,000 grant to be used for therapeutic tools and activities supporting the youth living in Level II residential cottages on the campus of BGHNC in Lake Waccamaw.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
WECT
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Waffle Lady brings breakfast creations to Jacksonville hotel
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Regina Triche is known as the Waffle Lady in Jacksonville and beyond. Regina Triche, the Waffle Lady, works in the kitchen at Hampton Inn and Suites in Jacksonville. She makes over 140 different waffle creations for her guests. Her breakfast is on Visit NC's list of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Striped mullet scoping meetings held; comment deadline Oct. 7
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries seeks public input on management strategies for the striped mullet fishery management plan. Amendment 2 to the striped mullet plan is in development now. The current meetings are during the scoping period. On Sept. 27, 2022, division staff held an in-person meeting in Manteo.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW campus events go on as planned, including Family Weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Campus events at UNCW, including Family Weekend will go on as planned and ask participants to see individual event websites for specific information. According to UNCW officials, their main campus and the Center for Marine Science experienced little damage from the impacts of Ian. UNCW...
WECT
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lane closures scheduled this week for Heide Trask Drawbridge inspection
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may experience delays if your travel plans take you across the Heide Trask Drawbridge this week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be conducting an inspection of the bridge (US74/76 Causeway Drive) on Tuesday and Wednesday. NCDOT says the eastbound lanes will...
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
carolinacoastonline.com
Penny Boudreaux, 58; service October 4
Penny Jo Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
