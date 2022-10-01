Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
beachconnection.net
Ghost on the Oregon Coast At Dead Center of Cannon Beach Theater Comedy
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Starting now, visitors to the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be asking “who – or what – is Nathaniel Coombes?” (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) You and one major character in the play Gramercy Ghost will be asking...
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
klcc.org
Weather outlook for Cedar Creek Fire prompts "surge task force" for the days ahead
Beginning Saturday, several days of gusty winds and warmer temperatures are expected around the Cedar Creek Fire outside Oakridge. Incident command personnel say they’re prepared. At today’s briefing for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a fire weather outlook showed elevated fire severity including east winds exceeding 20 miles per hour,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
KTVZ
Colorado’s state fish swims back from brink of extinction
The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County,...
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
travelawaits.com
Oregon’s Famous Foliage Smiley Face Should Hit Peak Soon — How You Can See It
Motorists traveling south on Highway 18 in Oregon are soon to be in store for a surprise. A giant smiley face stands out on the hillside near mile-marker 25 on Oregon 18, between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. Interestingly, the giant smiley face, which you can see here on land owned by Hampton Lumber, is intentional.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Oregon gardeners, here’s your October guide to planning, planting and harvesting
Produced by OSU Extension, gardening guides each month provide reminders of key garden chores, such as fertilizing, pest control, planting, and maintenance. Recommendations in this calendar are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office.
KDRV
Coats for Kids: Coat donations needed now more than ever
MEDFORD, Ore-- With colder temperatures around the corner, having a coat to keep warm is important, now more than ever, especially for children. "This year in particular, the cost of everything seems to be so high," said Jessica King, an Assistant Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Cross seeks more Oregon volunteers in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Red Cross Cascades, which covers Oregon and Southwest Washington, says it needs more disaster relief volunteers. It comes after the region has sent people to Florida and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross Cascades says it has sent at least 30 people to Florida so far...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
'Spirit of Halloweentown' in St. Helens is now open. Here's what you need to know
ST. HELENS, Ore. — Halloween isn't here yet, but that doesn't mean the celebrations haven't started. The town of St. Helens, Oregon is getting festive and marking Halloween during the entire month of October. Their iconic event, "Spirit of Halloweentown," opened Sept. 17 and it runs through Oct. 31.
KTVZ
Death toll rises to 67 in Florida after Hurricane Ian rendered some communities ‘unrecognizable,’ officials say
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, shell-shocked residents are still assessing the damage left behind by record-high storm surge, damaging winds and catastrophic flooding that left some areas of the Sunshine State unrecognizable. At least 67 people were killed by Ian in Florida as it swallowed homes in its...
KTVZ
KPOV to debut ‘Critical Conversations’ podcast with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV High Desert Community Radio has partnered with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for a three-part Critical Conversations podcast series examining the housing crisis in Central Oregon. Critical Conversations is a special KPOV project developed to feature unique perspectives and the courage it takes to “go there,”...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 7 months away: What you need to know
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Monday marks seven...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
WOLF
Oregon COVID-19 forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to...
Comments / 0