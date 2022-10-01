Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
The Girl Scout ‘Big Event’ introduces STEM early
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experiments, science, and fun North Dakota Girl Scouts had the opportunity to learn more about Stem at the ‘Big Event’. Hope Burdolski with Gateway to Science is helping the girls learn about making stomp rockets, the launching process, and helping instill the importance of science.
KFYR-TV
Milestone reached for Wall of Honor Organization
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses around the state have installed one or more Walls of Honor, as a tribute to all North Dakotan’s who have served in the military. The organization has recently reached the milestone of installing their 100th kiosk, and it happened to coincide with Eide Ford’s Grand Opening on the strip in Mandan. The business has a personal tie to the veteran community.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary with 150 new trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan’s residents came together to get their hands dirty and plant more trees at New Generations Park. Volunteers of all ages tapped into their green thumbs and grabbed shovels to plant 150 trees for the 150th anniversary of Bismarck. “First we dig a...
A bus load of concerns: One parent worried about the school bus schedule
One parent shares her concerns about the ongoing problem.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck State College sees highest enrollment increase in the state
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College has seen a notable increase in enrollment this semester. BSC says their enrollment is up over 6%, the highest increase in any NDUS institution. According to BSC, they’ve added 24 new programs for students to choose from. These new degree programs along with affordable tuition and a location close to home made BSC the right choice for this student.
KFYR-TV
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is working to be one of the most diverse departments in the state. Officer Hallie Khalifa started her day patrolling the City of Mandan. “Headquarters, 276 traffic,” said Officer Khalifa. “It makes you a little bit uneasy stopping, you know, a...
KFYR-TV
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
KFYR-TV
CHI south entrance reopens
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two years the South Entrance to CHI St. Alexius Health is finally open. The entrance will be open Monday through Friday eight am to eight pm. Visitors are still required to wear a mask and take a COVID-19 screening questionnaire at kiosks before entering the facility.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Business Beat: New Bismarck drive-thru Caribou opens
The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.
Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
Someone You Should Know: Mary Soucie
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Do you remember when you first thought about what you wanted to do with your life? For those of us who remember life before the internet, if we needed some inspiration to answer that question, we may have taken a trip to the library. For Mary Soucie, however, the answer wasn’t in […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"Its just been an honor to serve" : District 41 Representative Michelle Strinden shares goals in re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- A District 41 Incumbent is looking for your vote on November 8th for their re-election campaign. Michelle Strinden is a current representative with District 41. She spoke on her priorities over the first four years in office, and what she looks to bring to Bismarck if elected to another term.
Blue Man Group Cancels Bismarck Show
Just making sure you see this, in case you had your tickets and made arrangements for a babysitter etc. Hey you never know, there are sometimes when we don't go on social media - could be one of those weekends when you slept in, went to a movie, took care of chores around the house and you would have missed the news from yesterday ( Friday, November 30th ) - the famous Blue Man Group Tour, was scheduled for tomorrow - ( Sunday, October 2nd ) - here in Bismarck has been canceled.
KFYR-TV
Fastrax BMX holds its last race of the season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To wrap up the last days of the warm weather, kids are making the most of their summer sports. Fastrax BMX held their last hurrah for the season, their Halloween ride. Although there was a little bit of rain Sunday morning, it didn’t stop riders from dressing up in costumes and celebrating their senior’s last seasons.
dakotanewsnow.com
University of Mary stuns Northern in overtime
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - In their first overtime contest of the 2022 season, the Northern State University football team lost to the University of Mary. Following a 20-6 first half lead, the Marauders out-scored the Wolves 14-0 in regulation and were able to hit a touchdown and PAT to seal the win in overtime.
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
