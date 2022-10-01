ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ursuline falls in ‘Battle of the Irish’

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeFAL_0iHQ0Iyt00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Fighting Irish held a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter Friday night, but were unable to hold on, falling to the Irish of St. Vincent-St. Mary, 35-28 at Stambaugh Stadium.

Christian Lynch scored two touchdowns for the Irish in the loss.

Get to know Ursuline’s Isaac Lucas: Big 22 Contender

Ursuline (5-2) will visit Villa Angela-St. Joseph in week eight.

It was Ursuline who jumped out to an early lead in this one, with Michael Branch scoring from three yards out late in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

St. Vincent-St. Mary would then take a 14-7 lead early in the second after two quick touchdowns. First, a short Santino Harper score, then, following a fumble recovery, D’Anthony Kelker’s 40-yard touchdown run.

A short Lynch touchdown run with under a minute remaining in the first half tied the game at 14-14 going into the locker room.

St. Vincent-St. Mary re-took the lead midway through the third when Caden Spry found the endzone. But Ursuline was able to take advantage of a missed extra point by quickly returning the favor with a Lynch TD run to take the lead back, 21-20, late in the third.

A Kelker touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion put St. Vincent-St. Mary back on top, 28-21 late in the fourth quarter.

Ursuline’s attempt to tie the game on the following drive failed, as the pass was picked off by Luke Shenigo and returned for a touchdown to extend the lead to 35-21.

With under a minute to play, D.C. Ferrell found Marc Manning for a 28-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 35-28.

Ursuline’s attempt at an onside kick to gain an extra possession in the final minute failed.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

