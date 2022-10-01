Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe handed PSG a four-man transfer list including Manchester United star
Kylian Mbappe handed PSG a four-man transfer wish list including one Manchester United star. After signing a new contract at PSG in the summer, Mbappe appears to have been given more control of the club. The Frenchman signed a three-year extension at PSG after interest from other clubs, and he’s...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
Real Madrid President Perez says fans are drifting away from football
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs.
ESPN
Llorente and Morata score as Atletico sink Sevilla
Sevilla slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid on Saturday to continue their poor start to the LaLiga campaign, having won only one match in all competitions so far this season. The record six-time Europa League winners are 15th in the league standings on five points, one above...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema sets incredible unwanted penalty record
Real Madrid could not find a way past Osasuna in the final thirty minutes of their clash on Sunday night and as a result, dropped their first points of the season. It looked as if they were nailed on to come out with three points with ten minutes to go. Vinicius Junior curved a ball into the path of Karim Benzema in behind the defence, where he controlled. He was on the verge of striking the ball when David Garcia pushed him over and received a red card, giving Benzema a golden chance to score from the spot.
Barcelona set to offload three top earners including Busquets in bid to slash massive £546m wage bill by £150m
SERGIO BUSQUETS will be among the casualties when Barcelona offload three of their highest earners. It comes as Barcelona move to re-establish financial stability within the club after a summer of turmoil. The midfield general is set to be joined on the chopping board by defenders Jordi Alba and Gerard...
Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford has already agreed Barcelona deal, with Xavi set to make 2023 move
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has agreed terms with Barcelona in the past – now a fresh move could see the No.10 leave Manchester for Catalonia
Yardbarker
Javier Tebas sends cutting response to Florentino Perez over La Liga criticism
The battle for power in football is well underway, with big clubs, UEFA and league competitions all competing to increase their share. The campaigning for their own particular beneficial shift, in the case of Real Madrid the Superleague, continued on Sunday. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez dedicated a significant portion...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski compares preseasons with Bayern Munich and Barcelona
Barcelona are enjoying a successful start to the season with a renewed squad under Xavi Hernandez. Following Real Madrid’s draw with Osasuna, Barcelona have ended a La Liga matchday top of the table for the first time in 893 days, or around two-and-a-half years. A large part of that...
ESPN
Man United in turmoil after City loss, Barcelona take top spot in LaLiga, Arsenal thump Spurs, more
The international break finished on Friday, and club soccer returned this weekend across Europe in emphatic, entertaining fashion. The Manchester derby was one-way traffic in Man City's favor, as expected, and Arsenal thumped Tottenham in the first North London derby of the 2022-23 campaign to show that Mikel Arteta's work is very much going in the right direction. Elsewhere, Barcelona went back atop LaLiga with a win and Real Madrid defeat, Napoli cemented their spot atop Serie A and Liverpool still have issues despite a long spell without games in which to fix what was broken.
Yardbarker
Allegri’s mentor says Max was never loved at Juventus, reveals why he didn’t join Madrid
Between 2014 and 2019, Juventus enjoyed one of their most successful periods under the guidance of Max Allegri. The Livorno native extended the winning dynasty kickstarted by his predecessor Antonio Conte, and added another plethora of trophies to the club’s cabinet, including five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia triumphs.
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
Florentino Perez: 'Nobody doubts' Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d'Or
Florentino Perez is certain that Karim Benzema will win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag reveals reason he left Cristiano Ronaldo on bench
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a surprising explanation for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench vs City. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a somewhat surprising explanation for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Manchester City on Sunday. United...
Wolves: Who will become next coach after Bruno Lage sacking?
Wolves are looking for a new boss after Bruno Lage departed with the club in the Premier League relegation zone following just one win in their first eight matches this season.Lage took the reins from fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021 and oversaw a 10th-place finish last season, but Wolves have acted after a run of nine defeats in their last 15 fixtures.Here, the PA news agency looks at who could be primed to take over.Pedro MartinsAn early favourite, who if appointed would be Wolves’ third successive Portuguese boss. A former midfielder who played for Sporting Lisbon...
Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick shows Didier Deschamps what he is missing
Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick for Monaco against Nantes on Sunday evening at the Stade-Louis II was a brilliant repudiation of Didier Deschamps’ decision to drop him from the France squad last month. A regular for two years, the diminutive Ben Yedder has won 19 caps under Deschamps and, while he’s only scored three goals for his country, his imperious form in Ligue 1 and the fact that he offers France a different type of attacking option made him a likely member of the World Cup squad.
Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice
Messi has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
lastwordonsports.com
Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea and Arsenal Handed Tough Groups
The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stage of the competition has concluded. Four groups of four have been drawn to pit some of Europe’s best against one another. The Women’s Super League clubs have been handed two groups of death as they both come up against...
