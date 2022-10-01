ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
ESPN

Llorente and Morata score as Atletico sink Sevilla

Sevilla slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid on Saturday to continue their poor start to the LaLiga campaign, having won only one match in all competitions so far this season. The record six-time Europa League winners are 15th in the league standings on five points, one above...
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema sets incredible unwanted penalty record

Real Madrid could not find a way past Osasuna in the final thirty minutes of their clash on Sunday night and as a result, dropped their first points of the season. It looked as if they were nailed on to come out with three points with ten minutes to go. Vinicius Junior curved a ball into the path of Karim Benzema in behind the defence, where he controlled. He was on the verge of striking the ball when David Garcia pushed him over and received a red card, giving Benzema a golden chance to score from the spot.
Yardbarker

Javier Tebas sends cutting response to Florentino Perez over La Liga criticism

The battle for power in football is well underway, with big clubs, UEFA and league competitions all competing to increase their share. The campaigning for their own particular beneficial shift, in the case of Real Madrid the Superleague, continued on Sunday. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez dedicated a significant portion...
Yardbarker

Robert Lewandowski compares preseasons with Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Barcelona are enjoying a successful start to the season with a renewed squad under Xavi Hernandez. Following Real Madrid’s draw with Osasuna, Barcelona have ended a La Liga matchday top of the table for the first time in 893 days, or around two-and-a-half years. A large part of that...
ESPN

Man United in turmoil after City loss, Barcelona take top spot in LaLiga, Arsenal thump Spurs, more

The international break finished on Friday, and club soccer returned this weekend across Europe in emphatic, entertaining fashion. The Manchester derby was one-way traffic in Man City's favor, as expected, and Arsenal thumped Tottenham in the first North London derby of the 2022-23 campaign to show that Mikel Arteta's work is very much going in the right direction. Elsewhere, Barcelona went back atop LaLiga with a win and Real Madrid defeat, Napoli cemented their spot atop Serie A and Liverpool still have issues despite a long spell without games in which to fix what was broken.
The Independent

Wolves: Who will become next coach after Bruno Lage sacking?

Wolves are looking for a new boss after Bruno Lage departed with the club in the Premier League relegation zone following just one win in their first eight matches this season.Lage took the reins from fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021 and oversaw a 10th-place finish last season, but Wolves have acted after a run of nine defeats in their last 15 fixtures.Here, the PA news agency looks at who could be primed to take over.Pedro MartinsAn early favourite, who if appointed would be Wolves’ third successive Portuguese boss. A former midfielder who played for Sporting Lisbon...
The Guardian

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick shows Didier Deschamps what he is missing

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick for Monaco against Nantes on Sunday evening at the Stade-Louis II was a brilliant repudiation of Didier Deschamps’ decision to drop him from the France squad last month. A regular for two years, the diminutive Ben Yedder has won 19 caps under Deschamps and, while he’s only scored three goals for his country, his imperious form in Ligue 1 and the fact that he offers France a different type of attacking option made him a likely member of the World Cup squad.
lastwordonsports.com

Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea and Arsenal Handed Tough Groups

The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stage of the competition has concluded. Four groups of four have been drawn to pit some of Europe’s best against one another. The Women’s Super League clubs have been handed two groups of death as they both come up against...
UEFA

