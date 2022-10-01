Real Madrid could not find a way past Osasuna in the final thirty minutes of their clash on Sunday night and as a result, dropped their first points of the season. It looked as if they were nailed on to come out with three points with ten minutes to go. Vinicius Junior curved a ball into the path of Karim Benzema in behind the defence, where he controlled. He was on the verge of striking the ball when David Garcia pushed him over and received a red card, giving Benzema a golden chance to score from the spot.

