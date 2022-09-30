ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border.

The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton Sea near Palm Springs and another $50 million for the Tijuana River Valley.

The Tijuana River Valley has been plagued for decades with trash, debris, chemicals and raw sewage from Mexico that end up north of the border, with much of the pollution flowing into the Pacific Ocean.

“That was supposed to stop sewage flows and trash coming across the border,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. “Unfortunately, Gov. Newsom vetoed that legislation and funding.”

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Dedina’s city has traditionally been the most affected by the materials, especially the raw sewage, that comes from Mexico forcing beach closures in Imperial Beach.

“This has been the worst summer,” said Dedina. “The day we heard about the veto there was another 120 million gallon sewage spill that had just followed a 600 million gallon flow. The governor might as well had hit us with a sledgehammer.”

‘Key milestone’: Mexico, U.S. finally agree to clean up Tijuana River Valley

Dedina stated that he and his constituents feel “demoralized” by the governor’s veto.

“Our southern part of the beach has been closed 100 percent of the time this year, the main part of our beach 135 days, and Coronado has been closed up to 60 days most of the summer,” he said.

Pollution in the Tijuana River often flows into the ocean forcing the closure of beaches in south San Diego County in cities such as Imperial Beach. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Dedina described Newsom’s actions as “adding insult to injury” and a “nail in the coffin.”

“People think we’ve been abandoned by the state of California,” Dedina said. “We thought the state of California was our ally in this and it looks like, ‘really, we’re not interested in helping you at all’ and that’s really unfortunate.”

EPA pledges $630 million to prevent Mexican raw sewage from flowing into California

The Environmental Protection Agency has already pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for cleanup efforts along the Valley, money that will be spent on both sides of the border, but the work is years away.

Dedina said money from the state would have gone a long way.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference: Day 2 on Sept. 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)

“Every bit helps,” he said.

Newsom reportedly said he vetoed the bill out of concern the state is looking at lower than predicted revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“My Administration remains committed to addressing water quality and environmental equity issues at cross-border rivers, which is why I have supported funding this work,” said Newsom. “However, with our state facing lower-than-expected revenues over the first few months, it is important to remain disciplined.”

Newsom also stated California has already given $35 million to address the Tijuana and New River pollution issues in the last two years, money that hasn’t been spent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

