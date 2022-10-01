ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montandon, PA

Man arrested in Montandon for possessing child porn

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQPj3_0iHPzJMv00

Montandon, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged with 37 felony counts of sexual abuse of children after law enforcement discovered graphic sexual images on his phone.

State police at Milton say a search warrant was served on Sept. 28 at the Delaney Street home of Travis Jay Gower, 31, of West Chillisquaque Township. Explicit images were found on Gower's Snapchat account.

The information for the search warrant came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which provided police with Gower's email address and IP address. Through investigation, it was discovered that Gower had been uploading child exploitive images.

Gower was arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Docket Sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of throwing girlfriends phone into toilet

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man charged with assault is accused of throwing his girlfriend’s phone into a toilet. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 24 around 8:00 a.m. troopers responded to a domestic argument at a house on Upper Road in East Cameron. PSP states Jonathan Chiu, 35, of Shamokin, allegedly […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Police: Ghost gun and stolen firearm recovered

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police Department report that they had recovered a stolen firearm and a ghost gun early Sunday morning. According to police, In the early morning hours of October 2, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Hazleton City Police were alerted of a male with a firearm in the area of East […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fight over phone leads to charges

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin man is facing charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and throwing her phone in the toilet. Jonathan Andrew Chiu, 35, admitted there'd been a fight with his live-in girlfriend early in the morning of Sept. 24, but denied it had turned physical, according to Trooper Jordan Judson of the Stonington State Police. The woman had already left with her mother by the time police arrived...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake

Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Montandon, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching child during game of "horse"

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a child during a game of "horse." State police at Montoursville say the incident occurred during a holiday gathering around Easter 2014. Police recently found out about the incident when a Children and Youth Services worker contacted them. Douglas R. Holmes, 55, was with the child that day when he started playing a game of "horse" with them....
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly fractures woman's nose during fight while driving

Muncy, Pa. — A Hughesville man fractured a woman's nose after he punched her in the face as he was driving. Sean A. Wenner, 27, now faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and summary harassment. On the evening of Sept. 22, Wenner was driving north on Route 220 in Muncy Township when he got into an argument with the accuser, his female passenger. Wenner allegedly punched the accuser twice in the chest and twice in the face with a closed fist, said Trooper Ernest...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Investigation into $900 worth of jewelry stolen from Boscovs

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating into a retail theft that occurred at Boscovs where over $900 worth of jewelry was stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 23 around 6:50 p.m., a retail theft occurred at Boscovs located at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove. PSP states the thief stole […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Ip#District
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found

SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Two males wanted by police for armed robbery in Leesport

The Northern Berks Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday, September 30, 2022 around 3pm at a residence in the 000 block of Hafer Road in Leesport. According to police, two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the victim’s residence. During the...
LEESPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

Decades Old Centre County Rape Case

In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkok.com

Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out

MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, PA
wkok.com

Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week

SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
WBRE

Man arrested after Milton Village apartment shooting

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say shot a person through the door of an apartment complex in Northumberland County. According to the Milton Borough Police Department, on Thursday around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Mahoning Street at the Milton Village apartment complex for a report of “popping […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges

A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist with backpack of drugs leads police on high-speed chase

Millmont, Pa. — A motorcyclist carrying a backpack full of methamphetamine and paraphernalia led police on a high-speed chase exceeding 90 mph, as he sped on winding roads in Millmont and Penns Creek. Cpl. Ty Brininger of state police at Milton says on Sept. 12, 2020 he was attempting to find Dustin M. Mollany, 30, of Millmont, at his home for multiple bench warrants. As Brininger approached Mollany, he took off on his motorcycle heading south on Route 235. Mollany then weaved his way through...
MILLMONT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy