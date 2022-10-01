Man arrested in Montandon for possessing child porn

Montandon, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged with 37 felony counts of sexual abuse of children after law enforcement discovered graphic sexual images on his phone.

State police at Milton say a search warrant was served on Sept. 28 at the Delaney Street home of Travis Jay Gower, 31, of West Chillisquaque Township. Explicit images were found on Gower's Snapchat account.

The information for the search warrant came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which provided police with Gower's email address and IP address. Through investigation, it was discovered that Gower had been uploading child exploitive images.

Gower was arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

