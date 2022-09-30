Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms
Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat social worker coordinates integrated services to help patients through cancer
Many patients going through the toughest parts of breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery may be so overwhelmed physically and emotionally that they do not know what they need to feel better. That’s where assistance from someone such as Katie Keller, a licensed clinical social worker at UCHealth Jan Bishop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Community Foundation delivers more than half a million to area nonprofits
Dana Duran was thrilled this week after learning the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado earned grants from the Yampa Valley Community Foundation that will support critical programs in Steamboat Springs and Craig. “Our budget is a majority funded locally and (shows) that our community believes in us and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County welcomes household hazardous waste at Oct. 8 drop-off event
The Routt County Department of Environmental Health is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Steamboat Springs Middle School parking lot. There will be a cost associated with discarding materials. Cash and checks will be accepted. This event is for household...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
How have STR regulations affected Steamboat’s real estate market?
Even though regulations on short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs are still new, having just passed in June, local realtors have already noticed some effects on buyers’ preference for homes. Jill Limberg, managing broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, described a real estate climate in which properties listed in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Short on players, Steamboat tennis falls to Basalt
The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Basalt on Thursday, Sept. 29, for its second matchup of the season against the Longhorns. In the first matchup, the Sailors overpowered Basalt with a sweep of the singles matches and took two of the doubles matches to win 5-2. This time around, it was Basalt that would take the victory in a 4-3 contest.
Comments / 0