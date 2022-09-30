ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms

Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County welcomes household hazardous waste at Oct. 8 drop-off event

The Routt County Department of Environmental Health is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Steamboat Springs Middle School parking lot. There will be a cost associated with discarding materials. Cash and checks will be accepted. This event is for household...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

How have STR regulations affected Steamboat’s real estate market?

Even though regulations on short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs are still new, having just passed in June, local realtors have already noticed some effects on buyers’ preference for homes. Jill Limberg, managing broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, described a real estate climate in which properties listed in the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Short on players, Steamboat tennis falls to Basalt

The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Basalt on Thursday, Sept. 29, for its second matchup of the season against the Longhorns. In the first matchup, the Sailors overpowered Basalt with a sweep of the singles matches and took two of the doubles matches to win 5-2. This time around, it was Basalt that would take the victory in a 4-3 contest.
