townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
thewarriorwire.org
A United Atlanta: New Beltline Addition Runs Through NAHS District
For most Atlanta residents, the Beltline is a common place to visit if you want to explore the city on foot. Spanning 22 miles, it is a beautiful place to spend time outdoors with friends and family – and continues to expand throughout our urban metropolis. A new plan set for the section that runs through Buckhead and North Atlanta was recently announced, opening up walkable paths adjacent to the eleven stories. Trails will run along areas inside the school district, most notably along Peachtree Creek and over Howell Mill. Construction has arrived after years of debate on where the expansion would take place, opening up ample opportunities for Dubs to get outside before winter arrives.
Revolt Summit Rocked Atlanta with Star-Studded Sold-Out Event
This past weekend, the annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA, for a powerful two-day experience, filled with networking and learning opportunities for young Black creatives. Anchored by the theme, “The Future is Now,” the Summit returned for its fourth iteration with performances and discussions led by today’s changemakers including, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, Gucci Mane, Tamika D. Mallory, Nardo, Iddris Sandu, Bobby Shmurda, Dennis Rodman, and other cultural leaders.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’
Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October
ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park!. The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise. The event is from...
Happy 71st Birthday, 11Alive! | Facts to know about the station
ATLANTA — More than seven decades ago, 11Alive aired its first broadcast, and Atlanta let us into their homes for the first time. Since 1951, 11Alive has provided community coverage and local news for the greater Atlanta metro area. The station started with broadcasts that used technicians specializing in...
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead
A double shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Tuskegee outlasts Clark Atlanta in overtime thriller
Tuskegee University went toe-to-toe with former Clark Atlanta, coached by former TU head coach Willie Slater. The game was an instant classic. The post Tuskegee outlasts Clark Atlanta in overtime thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia recognized by Atlanta organization
ATLANTA — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions of Latino professionals Monday with its fifth annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia commemoration. Hosted by 11Alive reporter Paola Suro, the event recognized 50 influential leaders in the community who have created a lasting impact in Georgia.
West Georgian
The Soul Behind the Canvas
Mindy Su, a successful young tattoo artist based in Atlanta, Ga. discovered her passion for creating tattoos at a young age. Being a tattoo artist was a goal she set for herself in which she ultimately achieved by taking risk, networking, and understanding the true meaning behind the profession which allowed her career to see steady growth.
Shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 dead
One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to police.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.
Deadly 2016 studio recording session plot leads to man's murder conviction
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A third man involved in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Blizzy was convicted of murder Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Sheldon Dooley was convicted on 14 counts including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
Family creates radiation countdown calendars for kids in daughter's memory
ROSWELL, Ga. — It's a journey no family wants to be a part of. Forty-seven children are diagnosed with cancer every day in the U.S., yet only 4% of federal funding goes towards finding a cure for pediatric cancer. And current treatments can be particularly rough for kids. Celeste...
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
