Atlanta, GA

townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
thewarriorwire.org

A United Atlanta: New Beltline Addition Runs Through NAHS District

For most Atlanta residents, the Beltline is a common place to visit if you want to explore the city on foot. Spanning 22 miles, it is a beautiful place to spend time outdoors with friends and family – and continues to expand throughout our urban metropolis. A new plan set for the section that runs through Buckhead and North Atlanta was recently announced, opening up walkable paths adjacent to the eleven stories. Trails will run along areas inside the school district, most notably along Peachtree Creek and over Howell Mill. Construction has arrived after years of debate on where the expansion would take place, opening up ample opportunities for Dubs to get outside before winter arrives.
Black Enterprise

Revolt Summit Rocked Atlanta with Star-Studded Sold-Out Event

This past weekend, the annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA, for a powerful two-day experience, filled with networking and learning opportunities for young Black creatives. Anchored by the theme, “The Future is Now,” the Summit returned for its fourth iteration with performances and discussions led by today’s changemakers including, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, Gucci Mane, Tamika D. Mallory, Nardo, Iddris Sandu, Bobby Shmurda, Dennis Rodman, and other cultural leaders.
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
City
11Alive

Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park!. The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise. The event is from...
11Alive

Happy 71st Birthday, 11Alive! | Facts to know about the station

ATLANTA — More than seven decades ago, 11Alive aired its first broadcast, and Atlanta let us into their homes for the first time. Since 1951, 11Alive has provided community coverage and local news for the greater Atlanta metro area. The station started with broadcasts that used technicians specializing in...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
West Georgian

The Soul Behind the Canvas

Mindy Su, a successful young tattoo artist based in Atlanta, Ga. discovered her passion for creating tattoos at a young age. Being a tattoo artist was a goal she set for herself in which she ultimately achieved by taking risk, networking, and understanding the true meaning behind the profession which allowed her career to see steady growth.
