ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say

A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

APD Investigate Crash That Killed Passenger

Asheville -- October 2, 2022:Asheville Police are investigating death of a passenger in a car that collided with another car Friday at 1:16 p.m. near Patton Avenue. and New Leicester Highway is being looked into by Asheville Police. Robert Gantt was driving a 2000 Saturn westbound on Patton Avenue. His...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Accidents
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says

LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
FRANKLIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Mission Hospital
counton2.com

Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wnctimes.com

Pedestrian Dies, APD Reminder October is Pedestrian Safety Month

Asheville -- October 1, 2022: 2022sheville The McDowell Street bridge was the scene of a deadly incident late Thursday night, which is currently being investigated by the Asheville Police Department. Around 10:50 p.m. on September 22, Megan Perry (05/01/1990), who was walking on the road near the 560 block of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy