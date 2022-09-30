Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Dental Marketing Services Provides Full Range of Marketing Help
My Social Practice provides a full package of marketing strategies for dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists and orthodontists. The marketing professional team provides expert and innovative marketing skills to the niche market. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the dental marketing services team provides search engine optimization, reputation management,...
getnews.info
Movington.com Introduces Platform for Real Estate Agents, Home Sellers Across the US
This company offers a technology solution for agents and home sellers who want the best possible deal for properties they put on the market. Movington.com, a real estate company, introduces its platform to agents, brokers, and home sellers across the country. Established in [insert year] by Dean and Daniel Baker, the company is an experienced team of top-producing real estate agents assisting home sellers to market their properties. The company is a sister company of Lake Havasu City Properties, the largest independently owned real estate company in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
getnews.info
The Leading Group Helps E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Scale Their Ventures on Autopilot
In a world where anything can be achieved with technology, people are beginning to rethink the nine-to-five lifestyle and are eager to discover new ways to make a living without being tied down to a desk all day. E-commerce is playing a huge role in this movement, and the industry has allowed thousands of entrepreneurs to free themselves from their nine-to-five jobs and enjoy the fruits of their passive-income generating business. Amid all this, The Leading Group is taking an active approach to helping e-commerce entrepreneurs set up ventures that gives them freedom and assurance anywhere in the world.
getnews.info
System Integration Solutions Introduces CorpoSign, an Innovative Decentralized Identity Wallet
Systems Integration Solutions LLC is a Lithuania-based company specializing in innovative technical solutions in information technology. SIS is working with the EBSI blockchain infrastructure to create EIF, European Identification Framework. In the early months of 2018, the EU and the Member States concluded that blockchain technologies offer too many advantages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A real estate agent data breach would be devastating for renters. They collect too much personal information
Thanks to Optus, millions of people are now acutely aware of what can happen when companies don’t take privacy and security seriously. But telcos aren’t alone in collecting and storing too much of our personal information. The real estate industry is often overlooked in conversations about data security, but it is one of the most invasive, with potentially devastating consequences for renters across the country.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
5 Reasons To Build A New Home Instead Of Buying A Used One
Being in the market for a new home is exciting, but the quest comes with a lot of questions — especially these days. In which areas should you search? (Always prioritize safety.) What should be your price range? (What you can afford is more important than how much you qualify for.) One question that will inevitably cross your mind is: should I build or buy?
5 Content Ideas to Attract People to the Metaverse
Here are the five types of content your brand needs to succeed in the metaverse.
Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How
More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
getnews.info
N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management
“”We’re delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world.””
getnews.info
FoxDsgn releases its September list of Best Website Design Agencies in New York to Hire
20 best website design agencies in New York, according to FoxDsgn. In its commitment to being the number one source of reliable information on the best web design agencies, FoxDsgn has named the 20 best web design firms New York. FoxDsgn helps individuals and businesses find the best top web design companies to work with to chart a pathway to success.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
getnews.info
Nelson Quest launches AgentFire: The Most Scalable Real Estate Website… Ever
AgentFire gives real estate agents & teams a feature-rich hyperlocal website that can be scaled with custom design, powerful addons, and trusted experts for PPC and CRM!. Nelson Quest got started within the real estate web design space almost entirely by accident, and now he’s the CEO of the #1 highest overall rated (FB, Google, G2) + fastest growing real estate website platform in an extremely competitive industry!
sciencetimes.com
How to Integrate Outlook with Salesforce?
Salesforce and Outlook are useful tools in day to day running of an organization. Salesforce improves efficiency through automation and provides simplified collaboration between a company and its customers. Outlook, on the other hand, allows access to communication information in an organized way. An organization can increase productivity by syncing...
getnews.info
Accelerate Research with CD ComputaBio’s Full Range of Bioinformatics Services
CD ComputaBio recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as accessing the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time for researchers. The company recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients.
Holidays on a budget: Should ‘buy now, pay later’ loans be part of your strategy?
With Christmas less than three months away, anxious and money-strapped consumers now have a bevy of “buy now, pay later” options available to help stretch their holiday budgets, begging the question: Is the strategy financially sound?. Savvy consumers have no doubt noticed the onslaught of new payment methods...
getnews.info
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
Comments / 0