Collider

What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Collider

Will Smith Is Front and Center In New 'Emancipation' Poster

Apple TV+ has accelerated the release of its original movie Emancipation starring Will Smith in the lead. The streamer had initially said the movie would be released next year without giving a specific date, however, following its recent first screening at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st annual Legislative Conference in DC and the favorable reviews that immediately followed, Apple has in a surprise turn of events, slated the movie for release later this year. In addition to announcing the release date for Emancipation, the streamer also revealed a trailer and the first poster for the movie inspired by a true story.
Collider

'Chucky' Parodies Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad in New Video

It’s been a little over a year since Nicole Kidman took us on a … journey into the experience at an AMC theater. The Academy Award-winning actress’ ad immediately became a legendary piece of art as it included moments of Kidman staring longingly at the screen and saying things like, “not just entertained, but somehow reborn - together” and “somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”
Collider

Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch

Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Collider

'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Review: The Creeper Needs 23 Years of Recovery After Disgraceful Reboot

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘American Horror Story’ Teases NYC-Set Season with Chilling New Posters, Cast Reveals

American Horror Story is heading to the city that never sleeps for its latest installment — which is sure to keep viewers up all night. The Ryan Murphy series revealed the title of Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC, today, and spilled the spooky show’s all-star cast while lightly teasing the chilling premise of the upcoming episodes. This season, we can expect to see the return of AHS veterans like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. But Murphy is also bringing new blood into his horror powerhouse, tapping Charlie Carver and Joe Mantello for AHS: NYC. Not...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
Collider

From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School

High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
Collider

In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well

Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
Collider

All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
Collider

'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams

Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Collider

‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom

Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Collider

'Carrie' Brings Her Destruction to 4K in New Ultra HD Rerelease from Scream Factory

Thanks to Scream Factory, several classic horror films are available on 4K for the first time – ranging from popular franchises like the first three Childs Play films and their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002), or individual flicks like John Carpenter’s The Fog or the 1982 Cat People remake. Now, a classic Stephen King adaptation is joining the list, as the original Carrie is getting a 4K Ultra HD upgrade.
Collider

Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked

The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
Collider

'The Others': A Different Take on the Haunted House Flick

Haunted house flicks are prolific. From the age of classical Hollywood (Robert Wise's The Haunting) through to schlocky-yet-underrated '70s yarns such as The Amityville Horror, franchise fan favorite The Conjuring to more cerebral fare like The Shining and The Haunting of Hill House, the ghost story is a tireless movie-making springboard. It's a genre that continues to get significant mileage out of a typically fairly straightforward concept. Unsuspecting tenants become aware of, or inadvertently stir up, vengeful, restless (and oftentimes malignant) spirits who dish out an almighty bedeviling. A lot of the time, spirited film-goers can foresee the signs, read the harbingers.
ComicBook

American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed

American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
